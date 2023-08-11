The Liquefied Gas Company Introduces New Payment Options for LPG Cylinder Purchases

The Liquefied Gas Company has made an important announcement regarding the forms of payment for their LPG cylinder. In a note published on their official channels, the company stated that they have decided to eliminate priority for customers who choose to make electronic payments at points of sale. Instead, they will now respect the order of arrival.

Customers will now have the option to make payment for the LPG cylinder either through the Transfermóvil gateway or with cash. The company confirmed that both electronic and cash payments will be accepted starting from Saturday, August 12. However, they clarified that cash payment is not being eliminated completely, but rather their aim is to gradually reduce its use and encourage the use of electronic payment instruments and channels.

The announcement has been well-received by customers, who appreciate the company for listening to their feedback and not imposing payment conditions. Teresa Morales expressed her gratitude, stating, “Excellent reflection. Thank you very much for listening to the people. So should the rest of the companies. Without imposing payment conditions.” Yenisei Alfonso also expressed satisfaction with the company’s approach, saying, “Very pleased. Finally, a state entity that solves the problems of the people by listening to them without creating new problems that generate discontent.”

The company also clarified that the sale of 4 cylinders will still be available for couriers who choose to pay through Transfermóvil. Responding to concerns about discouraging electronic payments, the company assured customers that they will continue working to improve their services without causing discontent to the majority.

Additionally, the company stated that they do not offer a virtual page service and do not make sales through the CUPET boulevard. Payment through Transfermóvil will only be accepted once the customer is at the point of sale.

Overall, the company’s decision to provide more payment options for customers while gradually reducing cash usage has been met with positive feedback. Customers appreciate the company’s responsiveness to their needs and hope that other companies will follow suit in not imposing strict payment conditions.

