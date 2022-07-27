(Original title: Exceeding expectations, the performance of the small leader of lithium mines in the first half of the year soared by 9.5 times! The list of stock prices hitting a record high was released, and many stocks frequently broke new highs within the month (with shares))

The list of stocks with a record high stock price was released, and many stocks hit new highs several times in a single month.

Shengxin Lithium Energy disclosed its 2022 semi-annual report yesterday evening. During the reporting period, the company achieved operating income of 5.133 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 325.76%; net profit attributable to the parent was 3.019 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 950.40%. In the first half of the year, the company’s lithium salt product output was 20,400 tons, a year-on-year increase of 10.48%; the sales volume was 18,500 tons, a year-on-year increase of 4.88%.

The company stated that in the first half of 2022, the new energy vehicle industry will continue to develop well, with sustained high-speed growth in production and sales, increasing penetration rate, strong market demand for lithium salt products, and high sales prices. While benefiting from the rapid development of the industry, the company seized market opportunities, scientifically organized and deployed, improved the efficiency of production lines, strengthened quality management, and improved the level of craftsmanship.

The company achieved a net profit of 1.07 billion yuan in the first quarter, and a net profit of 1.949 billion yuan in the second quarter, an increase of 82% from the previous quarter. It is worth noting that Shengxin Lithium Energy previously announced that it is expected to achieve a net profit of 2.6 billion-2.9 billion yuan in the first half of the year, an increase of 793.9%-897.04% year-on-year. The actual performance of this announcement has exceeded the upper limit of the forecast range.

From the perspective of stock price performance, while the performance is dazzling, Shengxin Lithium Energy has highlighted the strong side during this round of rebound. The company’s stock price has risen by more than 70% since its low point of 33.77 yuan, and the highest stock price has doubled during this period. At present, the latest total market value is 50.571 billion yuan.

In the first half of 2022, the domestic market demand for lithium products was in a stage of heavy volume, and the market price of lithium salt rose rapidly. In the second quarter, due to the impact of the epidemic on the supply chain, the price of lithium salt fell to a certain extent. With the recovery of the epidemic and the supply chain, the price of lithium salt products A quick return to the previous high.

According to data from Asian Metal, as of the end of June 2022, the market prices of battery-grade lithium carbonate and battery-grade lithium hydroxide were 475,500 yuan/ton and 477,500 yuan/ton, up 71.35% and 123.65% respectively from the beginning of the year.

According to the forecast data of Minmetals Securities Research Institute, the supply of lithium will continue to be tight in the next ten years, and the supply gap will continue to expand. By 2030, the supply and demand gap will exceed 1 million tons of LCE.

Shares hit record highs

According to the statistics of Securities Times·Databao, 12 shares closed at a record high yesterday, excluding the new shares listed in the past year. From the perspective of industry attributes, the auto, basic chemical, and power equipment industries are relatively concentrated, with 3 stocks, 2 stocks, and 2 stocks appearing on the list respectively.

From the perspective of stock price performance, among the stocks that closed at a record high, the stock price rose by an average of 5.96% yesterday. The daily limit included Junda and Aixu, and the top gainers were Sifangda, Ruihu Mould, and Tiantie.

In terms of stock price, the average stock price of the new high stock is 70.85 yuan; among them, there are 3 stocks with a stock price of over 100 yuan, and 3 stocks with a price of 50 yuan to 100 yuan. The highest closing share price is Dier Laser, with the latest closing price of 196.45 yuan, up 1.54%, followed by Proya and Junda shares, with the latest closing prices of 174.37 yuan and 135.41 yuan respectively.

According to statistics from Databao, yesterday’s new high stocks received a total net inflow of 184 million yuan of main funds; 8 of them had net inflows of main funds, and the top ones with net inflows were Zhongbing Hongjian, Aixu, Jinjiang Hotel, etc., with net inflows The funds are 110 million yuan, 85.9897 million yuan, and 42.1647 million yuan respectively; 4 shares have net outflows of main funds, and the net outflows are Proya, Sifangda, Midian New Materials, etc., with net outflows of 60.1895 million yuan respectively. , 56.3434 million yuan, 10.6201 million yuan.

In terms of market value, the average total market value of A-shares of new high stocks is 29.993 billion yuan, and the total market value of A-shares with higher A-shares is 73.959 billion yuan, 61.069 billion yuan, and 49.071 billion yuan, respectively. There are Shanghai Yanpu, Ruihu Mould, etc. The total market value of A shares is 4.625 billion yuan and 5.462 billion yuan. Jin Jiang Hotel, Proya, Zhongbing Hongjian, etc. have higher circulating market value. The latest circulating market value is 58.91 billion yuan, 49.071 billion yuan, and 45.891 billion yuan respectively.

The ability to make new highs is one of the indicators to measure the strength of stock prices. Among the stocks that closed at record highs yesterday, the stock prices of some stocks continued to break new highs. Judging from the number of new highs in the past month, Midland New Materials has closed more and more in the past month. In the past month, Dingsheng New Materials, Dier Laser, and Proya have reached new highs 7 times, 5 times, and 5 times respectively.

From the performance point of view, 7 of the stocks that closed at a record high yesterday have issued performance forecasts. Except for Jin Jiang Hotel’s expected first loss in the first half of the year, the rest of the stocks are all positive in the first half of the year. The performance of Junda and Aixu is expected to turn around.

Disclaimer: All information content of Databao does not constitute investment advice. The stock market is risky, and investment should be cautious.