The lithium-ion formula of the familiar Opel Astra

The sixth generation of the Opel Astra aims for maximum freedom of choice: in addition to the internal combustion engine versions, the plug-in hybrid and the new top of the range Astra Gse, the awaited full electric 5-door also makes its debut, presented to the international press in Berlin two days ago. The offer will also be completed this year with the battery-powered Astra Sports Tourer Electric, the first station wagon on tap from a German car manufacturer: an interesting proposition in a landscape dominated by SUVs and sedans, as well as a competitive product Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. The new Astra uses the Emp2 platform (third update) of the Stellantis Group, also used for its cousin Peugeot 308.

The new electric version can be recognized by the two-tone paintwork with roof and exterior mirrors in carbon black, while the 18-inch five-spoke wheels in high-gloss black underline the characteristic Opel design “Bold and pure”. Under the bonnet we find the electric motor capable of generating 156 hp (115 kW) and 270 Nm of maximum torque. Thanks to the overall weight contained in just 1,690 kg, the 54 kWh battery and the speed limited to 170 km/h, the new electric Astra manages to have a range of 418 km (with WLTP cycle).

The batteries are located under the floor, which allows for more space inside the car, lowers the center of gravity, and provides 31% greater torsional rigidity than other Astra versions. It can be charged to 80% in about 30 minutes at 100 kW direct current columns and is also equipped with an 11 kW three-phase alternating current charger.

Precisely the high torsional rigidity of the body, effective acoustic insulation and ergonomic seats certified by Agr (an independent German association of postural experts) ensure a high level of comfort while driving. Three driving modes, Eco, standard and Sport which intervene on the power and torque available but not on the steering or suspension. For infotainment, Opel has chosen Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform, which uses two large 10-inch widescreen displays for all main functions, such as battery charge level and range, while the climate control can be adjusted with physical buttons . The high resolution head-up display is excellent, which, together with voice recognition, allows you to always keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road. Numerous driver assistance systems, which include, for example, the accident alert with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, the lane maintenance system, the fatigue detection system, the adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, the front and rear park pilot and 360-degree video camera. Also available as an option is the Intelli-Drive 2.0 system which enables semi-automatic lane changing and intelligent speed adaptation with traffic sign recognition. The 352-litre trunk increases to 1,268 liters when the seats are folded down.

The new Opel Astra Electric will be bookable shortly, with the first deliveries expected in the autumn, the official price is not yet known but can be assumed to be between 45 and 50 thousand euros.

