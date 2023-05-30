The Little Mermaid, the film that must keep Disney afloat

The Little Mermaid must keep Walt Disney afloat

The queen of the abyss who will have to keep the accounts afloat Walt Disney. This is the task facing the Little Mermaid, the new film from the US major in theaters these days. The response from the box office is good but certainly not a record-breaking one. To the Box Office in the United States during the first week end grossed an estimated 95 million dollars, approaching, albeit slightly, the fateful quota of 100 million foreseen by many as the threshold to success

Statistics in hand, the collection obtained has exceeded the results recorded by Aladdin (91.5 million in 2019), but fell behind other films such as The Lion King (191.7 million), The beauty and the Beast (174.7 million), Alice in Wonderland (116.1 million) e The Jungle Book (103.2 million), with the latter two looking absolutely within reach. The indications for the just concluded long Memorial Day bridge are now down. It was thought they could approach 130 million, at the moment we are under 120 million.

Internationally The little Mermaid it grossed $68.3 million, bringing its total domestic and international gross to $163.8 million. . Among the most active markets, we point out the Mexican one (8.5 million) and the British one (6.3 million), with the Chinese one which disappointed enormously (2.5 million). In Italy, the box office has reached the threshold of 3.6 million euros in box office takings, gaining the peak of the last weekend at the cinema.

At the expense of it is Fast X which slips into second place with 1.8 million takings over the weekend (9.5 in two weeks).

Breathless

At Walt Disney they hold their breath. The Little Mermaid is a bet they can’t lose. The title lost 20% in the last year and not all analysts are positive. Barclays is “neutral” but most of the other business houses are still willing to place their trust in the creators of Mickey Mouse. Opinions, however, are controversial. The same type of narration – taken from animated films but interpreted by humans – has encountered negative opinions: in 2020, Lady and the Tramp and Mulan; the next year Cruelty, which made $229 million on a $100 million budget; even worse it went to Pinocchio by Robert Zemeckis, which took home the award for “Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel” at the 2022 Razzie Awards.

Fewer subscribers

Various difficulties faced by the American company, which recorded a drop in subscribers to the streaming platform: 4 million users were cancelled, with a negative balance of 659 million dollarsrecording earnings per share of -13% on the Stock Exchange.

Disney tries to relaunch

The Little Mermaid directed by Rob Marshall, already at work in Mary Poppins returns, Pirates of the Caribbean – On Stranger Tides e Into the Woods, counts some news that ended up in the crosshairs of critics. The first concerns the ethnicity of the protagonist, anything but faithful to the masterpiece of Hans Christian Andersen: in the cartoon of white skin and with red hair and in the film played by dark-skinned actress Halle Bailey. The second concerns a questionable rendering of the animal characters involved.

Difficult years

But if the last few years for Disney have been full of difficulties, it has not been the same for the film adaptations of the past.

The Lion King (1994) with its 987 million dollars gross is the fourth most profitable after the two films by Frozen (2.6 billion) e Zootropolis (1.023 billion); the 2019 remake earned more than $1.6 billion. Even the live-action de The beauty and the Beast of 2017 was a success: starring Emma Watson is the second in revenue ($1.2 billion) and winner of two Academy Awards. In the end Alice in Wonderland by Tim Burton (2010) paved the way for a new way to remake an animated classic. With its billion-dollar gross, ignoring James Bobin’s 2016 sequel, it possesses a unique dark narrative and portrayal style. It’s a clear example of when a remake works and still offers something original.