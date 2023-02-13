The live broadcast sells mobile phones for 8999, only for 1999, and for 1880. I was complained about cutting leeks: Gazi responded

On the evening of February 12th, in response to the fact that 1999 yuan mobile phone 1880 can be bought in the live broadcast room, [email protected]谢蒙伟 responded: The products sold in his live broadcast room are all authentic, and each product has official authorization to be sold on the Internet. Sold in the live broadcast room, it is absolutely authentic.

As for the price issue questioned by netizens, Xie Mengwei also said that different supermarkets have various problems such as activities, which lead to different prices, just like a bottle of soy sauce, which is sold at different prices in different places. is different.

Recently, the incident of “Gazi” Xie Mengwei live broadcasting the delivery of mobile phones has aroused heated discussions among many netizens. The cause of the incident was that “Gazi” was selling Philips S706 mobile phones in the live broadcast room. During the live broadcast, he claimed that the mobile phone was 8999 yuan, and he sold it to fans for 1999 yuan.

According to reports, after searching the platform mentioned by “Gazi”, the mobile phone was not found, and the mobile phone was found on another platform. The merchant said that the mobile phone can be bought for 1880 yuan.

According to the official website of Philips, the phone named Philips S706 uses a 6.82-inch screen, is equipped with a MediaTek MT6769 processor, is equipped with 8GB of memory, 256GB of storage, and does not support 5G.