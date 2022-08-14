Source: Xinwang



Editor in charge: Sun Baozhen

2022-08-14 17:22:52

Xinwang August 14th(Reporter Zhao Baohui) 366.922 billion yuan – this is the loan balance of Qingdao West Coast New Area in the first half of this year (including 64.349 billion yuan of policy loans outside the area), an increase of 17.09% over the same period of the previous year, higher than the average growth rate of Qingdao City 5.16 percent. Finance is the bloodline of economic development. In the first half of the year, the total financial volume of Qingdao West Coast New Area grew steadily, the liquidity was reasonably sufficient, and the credit funds continued to flow to the key areas and weak links of the national economy. The continuous flow of financial blood has provided strong support for the healthy development of the real economy.

The total amount increased moderately, and the loan balance increased by 17.09% year-on-year

Financial stability and economic stability. Since the beginning of this year, financial institutions in Qingdao West Coast New Area have placed a more prominent position in serving the real economy, and the total financial volume has grown moderately. Data show that in the first half of the year, the balance of deposits and loans of banks in the region reached 699.163 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 18.04%, an increase of 3.41 percentage points over the growth rate of the first quarter.

Among them, the balance of various loans was 366.922 billion yuan (including 64.349 billion yuan of foreign policy loans), an increase of 40.173 billion yuan over the beginning of the year (accounting for one-fifth of the new loan balance in Qingdao), a year-on-year increase of 17.09%, and the growth rate of Qingdao The city ranked second, 5.16 percentage points higher than the average growth rate of Qingdao, and 1.76 percentage points higher than the growth rate in the first quarter.

Since the beginning of the year, the local financial supervision bureau of Qingdao West Coast New Area has comprehensively weaved a financial service “net”, continued to promote the “Spring Rain Action” activities, improved the ability and level of financial services, and let “Spring Rain” truly benefit every market entity with financing needs.

According to statistics, in the first half of the year, Qingdao West Coast New Area solidly carried out the “Financial Matching of Industrial Enterprises with Designated Sizes”, expanding the service targets from 754 designated industrial enterprises in the whole area to industrial enterprises in the whole area. A total of 34 gold-enterprise matchmaking meetings were organized and 403 companies with financing needs were identified, with an amount of 7.846 billion yuan, of which 6.895 billion yuan has been resolved.

In terms of enhancing the depth of financial services, it promoted the expansion of the second batch of financial butler pilots to 20 areas, improving the efficiency of online connection. From January to June, there were 12,685 registered users of financial service platforms, and loans of 1.475 billion yuan were issued.

Increase credit supply to meet the financing needs of the real economy

Since the beginning of this year, financial institutions in Qingdao West Coast New Area have used various monetary policy tools, focused on key areas and weak links such as manufacturing, technological innovation, and green development, and increased lending to better meet the financing needs of the real economy.

Qingdao Dexin Resources Development Co., Ltd. is a green development enterprise in Qingdao West Coast New Area, which is mainly engaged in the recycling, processing and sales of renewable resources such as scrapped automobiles recycling and dismantling, and waste electronic products. With the accelerated pace of green development, this year, the company expanded its development scale and added a new household appliance dismantling production line, resulting in a substantial increase in material procurement and operating costs.

“After we connected with Qingdao Rural Commercial Bank Huangdao Sub-branch, the bank formulated a financing plan for us based on the actual situation of our company. In less than a month, a mortgage loan of 30 million yuan and a credit loan of 5 million yuan reached the company’s account. ” Wang Qixian, the company’s chief financial officer, told reporters.

As a pillar industry, manufacturing has obtained more credit resources. Data show that as of the end of June, the balance of medium and long-term loans invested by banking institutions in Qingdao West Coast New Area to the manufacturing industry was 32.13 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 35.76%, 18.67 percentage points higher than the growth rate of various loans. The relevant person in charge of the financial department of Qingdao West Coast New Area said that the rapid growth of manufacturing loans is due to the acceleration of the transformation and upgrading process of the manufacturing industry sector and the emergence of results; The emphasis on service has increased significantly.

In addition, green loans and technological innovation enterprise loans maintained a relatively high growth rate. As of the end of June, the balance of green loans was 21.61 billion yuan, an increase of 23.5% year-on-year, and an increase of 3.249 billion yuan, 1.15 times the increase in the same period last year; the balance of loans to technology companies increased by 39.7% year-on-year, 22.61 higher than the growth rate of various loans percentage point.

Innovative launch of “Two Loans” to solve difficulties for small, medium and micro enterprises

Xiangrui Lier (Qingdao) Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. is a diversified supporting enterprise specializing in providing one-stop customized services for the automobile, home appliances and agricultural equipment industries in the West Coast New Area of ​​Qingdao. Right now, in the company’s workshop, the assembly line of auto parts production equipment is constantly busy.

“At the beginning of this year, the company reached a strategic cooperation with Chery Automobile and officially entered its supply chain system, and the subsequent pressure on liquidity has increased suddenly.” Wang Baojun, executive director of the company, told reporters, “Fortunately, the new area has introduced a special The policy support of the new ‘enterprise’ and the exclusive loan of 42 million yuan solved our immediate needs!”

In the first half of the year, there were not a few small, medium and micro enterprises worried about working capital. They used more credit to bail out small, medium and micro enterprises and market players, which has become a common action of financial institutions in Qingdao West Coast New Area. Qingdao West Coast New Area innovatively launched “two loans” – “specialized and special new loans” and “inclusive and stable employment loans” to increase support for small, medium and micro enterprises, boost the confidence of market players, and help stabilize the macroeconomic market. Up to now, 242 “specialized, refined and special new loans” have been granted or granted, with a loan amount of 2.18 billion yuan and a credit line of 3.948 billion yuan; “inclusive and stable job loans” have issued 99 loans with a total of 579 million yuan. In addition, as of the end of June, the balance of inclusive small and micro loans was 40.251 billion yuan.

[来源：信网 编辑：孙宝震]