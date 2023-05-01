Home » The long-term leader of the computer industry – a century-old technology giant IBM
The long-term leader of the computer industry – a century-old technology giant IBM

IBM, International Business Machines Corporation, was founded in the United States by Thomas John Watson in 1911 and has a history of 112 years. IBM is the world‘s largest information technology and business solutions company, with more than 310,000 employees worldwide and operations in more than 160 countries and regions.

As a long-term leader in the computer industry, IBM’s achievements in mainframe/minicomputer and portable computer (ThinkPad) are the most eye-catching. The personal computer (PC) standard it created is still being used and developed continuously. In addition, IBM leads the industry in mainframes, supercomputers, UNIX, and servers.

As a veteran technology company that has crossed the era, IBM has been able to seek breakthroughs and transform in a timely manner even though it has also encountered a decline in revenue. From a hardware giant that produces and sells mainframes, to selling software and hardware to governments and enterprises, to providing consulting services for system architecture and network hosting, to today’s cloud services and artificial intelligence, IBM has been redefining itself.

Today, IBM is the world‘s leading provider of hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence and enterprise services. Its revenue in the first quarter of 2023 will be US$14.252 billion. generation technology.

The long-term leader of the computer industry-the century-old technology giant IBM.

