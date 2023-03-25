Home Business The long way to the combustion engine off
DThe drama surrounding the 2035 combustion ban is over. As early as next Tuesday, the energy ministers of the EU states can finally accept the new CO2 specifications for cars. So far, the topic is not on the agenda at all. But the ambassadors of the EU states should catch up on Monday morning at 10 a.m. They had only suspended their preparatory meeting for the Council of Ministers early Friday evening in order to be able to react quickly.

The agreement between EU Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans and Transport Minister Volker Wissing was already apparent at the time. Actually, the European Parliament and EU states had already agreed in principle on the combustion engine end last autumn. At the beginning of March, however, Wissing prevented the ministers’ planned vote in an unprecedented and heavily criticized blockade at the last minute.

Since then, Timmermans and Wissing had negotiated intensively, always exchanging new proposals, letters and e-mails. Then, on Friday morning, the commission presented a final proposal, in which Timmermans moved a long way towards Wissing.

Wissing: “Europe remains technology-neutral”

The mood there fluctuated between relief and jubilation. At 2 p.m. Wissing would make a statement, it was said quickly. But the Federal Ministry of Transport wanted to be absolutely sure. Instead of the hoped-for agreement, Wissing only announced that he was confident. However, “final legal questions” would have to be examined.

By late evening, the lawyers were sure. “The way is clear: Europe remains technology-neutral,” Wissing tweeted on Saturday morning at 10:01 a.m. “We have an agreement,” Timmermans said three minutes later. Both sides initially kept a low profile on the details. The European Commission will present the ministers with a statement on Tuesday in which they will explain everything else, the authority said. Wissing was at least a little more specific.

