With the termination of Kanye’s contract and the discontinuation of “coconut shoes”, Adidas is full of desire to survive. On October 26, Adidas “terminated cooperation with Kanye” on the hot search. The night before, Adidas announced that it had terminated the contract with Kanye, who was caught in racist public opinion, and discontinued the production of “coconut shoes”. But the trouble in front of Adidas is not only the loss of “coconut shoes”. With the sharp decline in performance, the sales situation in the Chinese market is hardly optimistic, and the development of Adidas is full of uncertainty.

Termination of contract with Kanye, discontinuation of coconut shoes

On October 26, “Adidas terminated cooperation with Kanye” appeared on Weibo’s hot search. The night before, Adidas announced that the brand would terminate its cooperation with American rapper and fashion designer Kanye West (Chinese nickname Kanye).

Kanye West, formerly known as Kanye West (now known as Ye), was born in Atlanta, USA in June 1977. He is a famous American rapper and music producer.

In the field of shoes and clothing, Kanye’s most famous design work is the Yeezy series of trendy shoes, commonly known as “coconut shoes”. However, as Kanye wore a new sweater with a “white man’s life” on the back during Paris Fashion Week, it caused racist public opinion, and Adidas, which cooperated with him, was also affected. In response, Adidas said in a statement: “Ye’s recent remarks and actions are unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous. Adidas will stop producing Yeezy-branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his company.”

The discontinuation of coconut shoes is an unspeakable pain for Adidas. It is understood that the coconut shoes designed by Kanye occupy a more important position in Adidas’ financial report. According to the financial report data, Kanye’s Yeezy series is Adidas’ current “sales king”, accounting for up to 8% of Adidas’ sales. In 2021, the sales of Adidas’ Yeezy series sneakers will reach nearly 1.7 billion US dollars. A year-on-year increase of 31%.

In the view of Cheng Weixiong, an independent analyst in the footwear and apparel industry, Adidas has few popular products other than coconut shoes for so many years. The discontinuation of coconut shoes has a great impact on Adidas, which has poor performance and has not highlighted the best-selling category.

Adidas also revealed the negative impact of the termination of the contract in a statement. Adidas said it expects to have a short-term negative impact of 250 million euros on the company’s net profit in 2022, given the high seasonality in the fourth quarter.

At the same time, there are also media reports that some investment institutions have downgraded Adidas based on the breakdown of cooperation.

It is understood that the earliest joint name of the Yeezy series is the Air Yeezy series sports shoes launched by Nike. In 2013, Kanye switched to Adidas with the Yeezy series of sneakers. In 2016, Adidas and Kanye signed an agreement to produce and distribute Yeezy series products. According to the original agreement, the contract expires in 2026. Now that the cooperation is terminated early, Adidas has difficulties.

Regarding the issues related to the termination of the contract, a reporter from Beijing Business Daily interviewed Adidas, but has not received a reply as of press time.

Insufficient competitiveness

The loss of “coconut shoes” is a worse thing for Adidas.

On October 21, Adidas released its third-quarter performance report saying that revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was 6.408 billion euros, an increase of 11% year-on-year; net profit was 179 million euros, a year-on-year decrease of 62.6%. Among them, the revenue of Greater China in the third quarter was under pressure, with a double-digit decline year-on-year.

It is worth mentioning that since 2022, Adidas’ performance has fallen frequently. According to the financial report data, Adidas achieved revenue of 5.302 billion euros in the first quarter, a year-on-year increase of 0.6%; net profit was 490 million euros, a year-on-year decrease of 11.5%. Sales in Greater China fell 35%. In the second quarter, revenue was 5.596 billion euros, a year-on-year increase of 10.2%; net profit was 309 million euros, a year-on-year decrease of 24.2%; Greater China fell again by 35%.

Regarding the poor development of the Chinese market, Adidas CEO Roth has previously mentioned: “Chinese consumers have changed, and market demand has favored local brands rather than global brands.”

Unlike Adidas, the performance of local sports brands is relatively optimistic. According to the financial report data, in the first half of 2022, Li Ning’s revenue increased by 21.69%, and net profit increased by 11.57%; Xtep’s revenue increased by 37.45%, and net profit increased by 38.42%; Anta’s revenue increased by 13.82%.

Jiang Han, a senior researcher at Pangu Think Tank, said that the market competitiveness of Adidas itself has begun to weaken, and a large number of Chinese national tide sports brands have begun to rise. It has a relatively strong market influence, which also brings a huge advantage to the current market development influence. Under the situation, the entire international brand represented by Adidas is showing a downward trend in the Chinese market.

It is understood that, affected by the decline in performance, Adidas significantly lowered its full-year net profit forecast to 500 million euros, compared with the previous forecast of 1.3 billion euros, a reduction of more than 60%.

However, in Cheng Weixiong’s view, the domestic market is still dominated by international brands among the mid-to-high-end brands. Local brands represented by Li Ning and Anta have no ability to surpass the mid-to-high-end categories. Second- and third-tier international brands have intensified challenges to leading brands such as Adi.

“How to grasp the market, improve market influence, reverse the decline in performance, and stabilize customers are the most important things for Adidas to consider. If it cannot be reversed in time, Adidas is likely to continue to decline amid huge competitive pressure.” Jiang Han said.

Beijing Business Daily reporter Zhang Junhua

