(Original title: The Lunar Year of the Rabbit is officially here! Fund managers are busy adjusting their positions. How to interpret the global market?)

The most influential sector in the S&P 500 is heading into earnings season next week, when U.S. technology stocks will face a tough test. The year of the tiger is not easy. Entering 2023, fund managers are busy adjusting their positions. How will the year of the rabbit be interpreted in the global market?

Fund managers are busy adjusting positions

How to interpret the Year of the Rabbit in the global market?

On the first day of the Lunar New Year, the Lunar Year of the Rabbit is officially here!

Looking back at the Year of the Tiger, the global capital market fluctuated greatly, and the stock markets of major economies rose less and fell more. Data shows that among the 16 major stock indexes in the world, only three rose in the Year of the Tiger, namely India’s SENSEX 30, Britain’s FTSE 100 and FTSE Singapore Straits Index, all of which rose within 5%. Among the 13 stock indexes that fell, Russia’s MOEX and Nasdaq fell more than 20%.

Data show that the domestic A-share Shanghai Composite Index fell by only 2.87%, while the ChiNext Index fell by as much as 11.1%. It can be seen that in the Year of the Tiger, the global market with high-tech, Internet, and high-growth listed companies has a larger decline, while the traditional blue-chip, financial and other value-based markets are stronger, and the rise or fall is obviously smaller.

Market improvement in the Year of the Rabbit is expected to continue

Beginning in 2023, at the end of the Year of the Tiger, the global market has started to improve in an all-round way, and the stock market is strengthening. This trend is expected to continue in the Year of the Rabbit.

Data shows that in just over 10 trading days since 2023, among the 16 major stock indexes in the world, only India’s SENSEX30 index fell slightly, while the rest rose. In particular, the Hang Seng Index and the ChiNext Index are far ahead, with a sharp rise of more than 10%. Followed by the Shenzhen Component Index, the French CAC40 Index, the German DAX Index and other 7 stock indexes rose by more than 5%.

On the economic front, at the 2023 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland recently, Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said that the economic situation is “not as bad as we feared a few months ago.” It is estimated that the global economic growth rate this year will be 2.7%, while China will reach 4.4%, which will exceed the world average again. This is a major positive factor for the improvement of the global economy.

The Big Year for Hedge Funds in 2022

Where will all this smart money go in 2023?

In 2018, larger hedge funds outperformed smaller ones for the first time, the data show. In 2022, this phenomenon will appear again. More broadly, returns have been boosted regardless of hedge fund size. Especially in 2022, hedge funds have significantly outperformed the broader market index. Funds that bet on global macroeconomic trends, known as macro funds, returned 9% in 2022.

In 2023, the enthusiasm of international funds to raise funds in the Chinese stock market is high. According to China Business News, many institutions have expressed their willingness to increase their positions in the Chinese stock market, especially hedge funds with short assessment periods and strong speculative interests.

In addition, international funds have recently rushed to raise Hong Kong stocks and Chinese concept stocks. Among them, the Internet sector has been more sensitive to the relaxation of regulatory policies and the reduction in the risk of delisting of Chinese concept stocks due to the large decline earlier.

UBS Securities analyst Liu Yaokun of China’s Internet, media, and education industries recently mentioned that according to feedback from customers and trading desks, the main participating institutions are domestic investors (south capital) and international hedge funds, and the assessment period for these investment institutions is relatively short . “Long-term funds are still under-allocated to the Chinese market, including the Internet sector. Therefore, in terms of the positions of overseas institutional investors, there is still room for further restoration.”

Coincidentally, Xu Fei, head of alternative investment and multi-asset strategy at Vanguard’s Quantitative Equity Group (QEG), also told reporters, “Hedge funds are more active in rushing to raise funds recently, but relatively long-term active mutual funds are still holding a wait-and-see attitude, because Now the rebound is very fast, and the valuation has changed from being very underestimated earlier to being more reasonable now.”

He also said that international active long-term funds are generally more conservative, and it will take some time for a more sustainable return. Talking about A-shares and Hong Kong stocks, Xu Fei said that although Hong Kong stocks have rebounded more recently, they still prefer A-shares, “Because A-shares have very few Internet components, they own a majority of companies that will benefit from China‘s consumption rebound and real estate bottoming out. exposure”.

Domestic fund managers have been busy adjusting their positions recently

According to the data, the 2022 public offering fund quarterly report shows that Feng Mingyuan, one of the standard-bearers in the technology growth camp and a rare “ten-to-one” fund manager, has an overall management scale of more than 25 billion yuan. In its quarterly report, it stated that 2023 is at the starting point of a long-term bull market. From the perspective of position adjustment, he continues to increase positions in technology and new energy.

In the Four Seasons News, the only product managed by “evergreen tree” Zhu Shaoxing, Fuguo Tianhui Selected Four Seasons News exchanged four heavyweight stocks in one fell swoop, and continued to add 100,000 shares of Kweichow Moutai, the number one heavyweight stock. In his quarterly report summary, he emphasized as always that he should turn more stones in high-quality stocks. The famous player Zhang Kun mentioned that the reverse movement of value and price provides better odds for long-term investors.

Xu Lirong of Franklin Fund of China Sea said: In 2023, we remain optimistic about the equity market. This year, the market is expected to show a pattern of rising bottoms, continuous plate rotation, and overall upward shocks. Companies in the value, growth, and cyclical categories may all perform well. Although the overall volatility of the market may increase, the certainty of the direction is relatively high, and the stock market will have the opportunity to provide attractive returns. Short-to-medium-term fluctuations will bring greater allocation opportunities for long-term investors.

On the whole, while maintaining enthusiasm for technology growth stocks such as new energy and semiconductors, public funds have significantly increased their allocation to the value camp, with the two basic camps of liquor and medicine bearing the brunt.

Earnings season kicks off next week

U.S. technology stocks face severe test

According to media reports, the most influential sector in the S & P 500 index will usher in the earnings season next week, when US technology stocks will face a severe test.

Analysts have been slashing earnings estimates for the sector for months. The bleak outlook comes as the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 enters this critical phase, reversing the start of the year for U.S. stocks.

Underscoring the risks ahead, Microsoft this week joined Amazon in starting to cut thousands of jobs as sales slowed. Microsoft will start reporting earnings on Tuesday. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, followed suit with plans to lay off workers.

Wall Street has been cutting earnings estimates for the technology sector for months, and it is expected to be the biggest drag on S&P 500 fourth-quarter profits.

The danger for investors, however, is that analysts remain too optimistic as demand for the industry’s products collapses as the economy cools. “The overall earnings recession that we’re seeing in the S&P is largely driven by technology companies,” the equity strategist said. “While there are many factors, depending on whether a recession actually occurs and how severe it is, there is definitely still some negative correction risk for the sector.”