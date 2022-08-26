The significance of Xiaopeng G9 is far more than that of Xiaopeng P5 (configuration|inquiry). Looking at their official statement, G9 is “the first product designed for both international and domestic purposes. It adopts the industry-leading X-EEA3.0 electronic and electrical architecture, and it is also the first domestic product based on 800V silicon carbide platform. production car.”

Simplicity and power are the two quickest features you can find from the Xpeng G9. The front face of “XRobotFace” has a new design, and the irregular-shaped headlight group is larger, which means that it can accommodate more cores than P7 and P5, such as double-equal-sign daytime running lights, lidar , Better visual proportions. All components are optimized in detail.

The language and tone used by Xiaopeng on the P7 are reproduced on the G9. The overall look and feel is clean, elegant and concise. The plane is used more than the line, and there is only a shallow waistline on the side. feel there

Xpeng G9 will adopt Xpeng’s new LOGO style, the new shape resembles a capital letter “X”. At the same time, it is understood that Xpeng G9 facing the world will follow the C-NCAP and E-NCAP double five-star safety standard design, and meet the EU WVTA Vehicle certification standards. This means that Xpeng G9 has to meet very strict European standards in terms of body safety. At the same time, Xpeng G9 will meet the high-standard EU 3R certification, the recyclability rate of the whole vehicle will reach more than 85%, and its environmental protection attributes will also be displayed. outstanding.

The side of the Xpeng G9 brings a due sense of stability. As a medium and large luxury SUV, the stable aura is actually more meaningful than the fancy lines. At the same time, in terms of body proportions, Xiaopeng G9 strives to portray a dynamic and stretched posture. The settings of short front overhang and long rear overhang make it look elegant. Although there is no exact body size, the length is basically determined at about 5 meters, and the wheelbase should exceed 2900mm. It is smaller than the ideal L9 (configuration|inquiry) and closer to the Weilai ES7.

The main visual point of the interior is the two nearly 15-inch screens. Although they “collided” with the L9, the look and feel are slightly different. awkward. The materials and texture are better than Xiaopeng’s previous cars. Of course, the price is more expensive. The leather materials and metal texture materials are used properly. The workmanship and feel are very reasonable, and the details and texture are taken care of, such as the central cup holder base. The damping effect of the rise is praised.

The adjustment range of the front seats is quite large, and the steering wheel has to be adjusted electrically through the screen. The rear is soft, and there is more than 2 punches of leg room. The point is that this is a 5-seater car that is close to 4.9m, and the trunk space is not particularly surprising. In short, the space utilization rate is not as good as imagined.

In terms of function, it is basically fully equipped! Four electric adjustment + massage, four electric suction doors + frameless, fragrance system, ambient light mode, and double-chamber suspension. As for the basic functions of seat heating and automatic air conditioning, there is no need to repeat them.

There are bright spots in terms of audio, the power reaches 2.25kW! It has 28 acoustic units (18 speakers + 2 exclusive speakers for the main driver + 6 seat vibration + 2 external speakers). There is also a Xiaopeng Concert Hall. After opening, the seat position, vibration module, ambient light, and air volume of the air conditioner will change with the “plot”, which is a functional linkage under the theme of intelligence.

In terms of assisted driving, dual NVIDIA DRIVE Orin intelligent assisted driving chips are used, with a computing power of 508 TOPS; 2 lidars, 12 cameras, 5 milliwave radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors, combined with the advantages of Xiaopeng in algorithm , the assisted driving effect of G9 is quite worth looking forward to.

In terms of basic hardware, the G9 uses an 800V high-voltage SiC platform, which can charge for 5 minutes and have a battery life of 200km. At the same time, the front and rear dual motors are used, the maximum power of the front motor is 175kW, and the maximum power of the rear motor is 230kW. In terms of suspension, the front double-wishbone rear five-link independent suspension is adopted, and it also has a double-chamber air suspension!

Summary: I have tried the EQB and Q4 e-tron on the BBA side of the models at the same price. Anyway, the static link is a pure beating character in front of the G9. On the side of the new forces, Avita may be a powerful countermeasure to G9. In general, the theme of G9 tends to be restrained, and it takes less work, but if you can really understand the dual lidar and 800V platform, G9 can Crazy output!

(Editor-in-charge: Cao Xiaokun)