The M5S moves away from Elly Schlein. Conte doesn’t like the new Pd. Inside

The 5 Star Movement focuses on economic dossiers

He doesn’t like the new political line of the Democratic Party imposed by the secretary Elly Schlein on the 5 Star Movement. Beyond a few local alliances, daughter of territorial logics, at the moment qualified sources of the party founded by Beppe Grillo and led by Joseph Conte they are extremely skeptical about the possibility of building a political and therefore electoral alliance in the future (even if the political elections are very far away with this centre-right appearing truly solid and united, as Matteo Salvini reiterates every day.

Schlein – this is the reasoning that pentastellati make – he’s too focused on civil rights, therefore immigration but above all issues such as the rights for LGBTQIA+ people and for the possibility of homosexual couples to have children. In essence, it seems that this is the only priority of the new Schlein-branded Pd. For the Movement, the sources explain, these topics are considered secondary, if not even marginal. The key point of the political battle of the M5S are the economic issues, starting with the dismantling of the basic income by the government and the dry “no” of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and of all the centre-right to the introduction of the minimum wage by law.

Not to mention the environmental issues: the 5 Stars brought down the Draghi government on the Rome waste-to-energy plant that Roberto Gualtieri’s Dem junta wants, even if there are some doubts in Schlein’s Pd itself. Different strategic visions and different priorities between Pd and 5 Stars, at least according to what transpires. From the Democratic Party they admit that there are differences and if, from Conte’s entourage, they judge an alliance that is absolutely not obvious, Dem sources speak of a difficult and long journey.

All without forgetting the differences on the war in Ukraine, with Schlein confirming the yes to sending weapons and the pentastellati against. With the disintegration of the Third Pole, the Pd-M5S agreement seemed obvious, but that is not the case. Also because from the pentastellati they repeat like a mantra that they are not a left-wing party, but an alternative movement to the system and which rejects this connotation (just now that with Schlein the Democratic Party is relocating to the left). In short, the Schlein-Conte alliance is a tortuous and all uphill road.


