Following the easing of anti-pandemic measures, the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has launched a joint advertising campaign with Air Macau to encourage foreign tourists to visit the city after years of travel restrictions. From now until June 30, 2023, tourists can take advantage of a limited-time “Buy One Get One Free” offer when purchasing a round-trip ticket on Air Macau for flights departing from Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Thailand or Vietnam start from, you will receive another ticket for free.

But the MGTO not only wants to make traveling by plane more attractive, but also other means of transport. The MGTO has partnered with local transit authorities to launch the Macao Treat program, which offers free return tickets to tourists staying in Macau to encourage longer stays. The offer applies to Hong Kong residents as well as for Taiwanese and international tourists visiting Hong Kong.During the period of this promotion from April 10th to June 30th, the program applies to most modes of transportation, such as arrivals by land via HK-MO Express, One Bus Hong Kong Macau and Eternal East Cross-Border Coach, as well as for those arriving by sea via TurboJet and Cotai Water Jet – arriving by ferry takes just an hour.

The charm of Macau culture

Declared a “Creative Gastronomy City” by UNESCO in 2017, Macau is known for its culinary diversity, making gastronomy one of the best ways to experience Macau. With a mix of Portuguese and Chinese heritage, tourists can enjoy the East meets -Enjoy the city’s western chic as you stroll the streets and alleyways, visit the UNESCO World Heritage Sites and be inspired by the modern shopping and entertainment centers.

To allow visitors to experience Macau’s multi-faceted charm, MGTO launched the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” campaign, featuring a variety of themed events that bring a burst of vibrancy to the local arts and culture scene The following events are planned from April to December: “Spring into Arts” in April, “May there be FUN” in May, “Tasty June” in June, “Summer Heat is On” in July and August, “Autumn Delights” in September, “Festive October” in October, “November Formula” in November and “Dazzling Winter” in December.

