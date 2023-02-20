Home Business The main contract of 10-year treasury bond futures fell 0.24% | Treasury bond futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com
On February 20, 2023, treasury bond futures fluctuated downward, and the main contract of 2-year treasury bond futures (TS) fell 0.08%.5-Year Treasury Bond Futures(TF) main contract fell 0.16%, 10-year treasury bond futures (T) main contract fell 0.24%.

　　LPR quotation released in February: 1-year and 5-year terms remain unchanged

On February 20, China‘s February 1-year loan market quotation rate (LPR) was reported at 3.65%, which was 3.65% in the previous month; LPR with a term of more than 5 years was reported at 4.3%, which was 4.3% in the previous month.

　　The central bank’s open market net investment is 224 billion yuan

On February 20, the central bank conducted a 7-day reverse repurchase operation of 270 billion yuan today, and the winning bid rate was 2.00%, which was the same as before. As 46 billion yuan of 7-day reverse repurchases expired today, a net investment of 224 billion yuan was realized.

