news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />
Home > News > Finance
The main funds continued to have a net inflow of 44 shares for more than 5 consecutive days
2022-09-19 08:15
Source: Securities Times Network
Author: Que Fusheng
Securities Times Network
Que Fusheng
2022-09-19 08:15
Securities Times Network News, according to data treasure statistics, as of the close on September 16, a total of 44 stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges have received continuous net inflows of major funds for more than 5 consecutive trading days. Jindao Technology has the largest number of consecutive inflow days, with net inflows for 17 consecutive trading days. Guangwei Composites, Zhongya Co., Ltd., AVIC Heavy Machinery, Zhongjian Technology, and Jiuhua Tourism also received more consecutive net inflow days, which received 14, 10, 9, 8, and 8 trading days of net inflow respectively. .
Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.
4866151
The main funds continued to have a net inflow of 44 shares for more than 5 consecutive days
6878
Finance
1429
Que Fusheng
2022-09-19