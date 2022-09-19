Securities Times Network News, according to data treasure statistics, as of the close on September 16, a total of 44 stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges have received continuous net inflows of major funds for more than 5 consecutive trading days. Jindao Technology has the largest number of consecutive inflow days, with net inflows for 17 consecutive trading days. Guangwei Composites, Zhongya Co., Ltd., AVIC Heavy Machinery, Zhongjian Technology, and Jiuhua Tourism also received more consecutive net inflow days, which received 14, 10, 9, 8, and 8 trading days of net inflow respectively. .