The majority of Italians: yes to the Mes. Poll disavows the government

Brothers of Italy back above 30%, Pd below 20 and thump of the M5S

Plot twist. The majority of Italians – 57.2% – believe it is right for Parliament to ratify the Mes, despite the contrary position of the Meloni government which has decided to postpone the vote in the Chamber for a few months. This is the main figure of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01. Against the ratification of the Mes by Parliament 42.8% of Italians.

In the direct challenge between Giorgia Meloni ed Elly Schlein, the prime minister rises again and reaches 62.4%. The secretary of the Democratic Party drops to 37.6%.

Between parties, Fratelli d’Italia is back above 30%, the League falls and Forza Italia grows. Pd always below 20%, abrupt thud of the 5 Star Movement.

Survey

Survey

Survey

Survey

Survey

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

