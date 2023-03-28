Home Business The mammoth returns – on the plate
Business

The mammoth returns – on the plate

by admin
The mammoth returns – on the plate

In any case, strict regulations still apply to cultivated meat. So far, only a few products have received approval. Singapore was the first to give the green light to the chicken nuggets from the US supplier Eat Just in December 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) then gave approval last week, which is now being followed by an examination by the Department of Agriculture. Upside Foods cultured chicken was approved by the FDA just a few months ago.

Also read: Pizza, pasta, steak – these foods are already available from the 3D printer

Vow founder Noakesmith plans to launch a first product later this year in Singapore, a cultured quail meat with umami that should get approval faster than a mammoth DNA mince. “It’s one of a whole bunch of creative things we’re working on,” says the founder. His team has already developed numerous more or less exotic types of meat in the laboratory, including alpaca and water buffalo.

See also  Market confidence has been restored, iron ore arrivals to Hong Kong have rebounded month-on-month | Blast furnace_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

The new Burberry polo arrives in Turin. Buy...

Is it worth it? All You Need To...

Influencers: These are the most successful German influencers

David, the principal fired for the nude image:...

US stocks before market: Alibaba soars about 10%,...

Takeover of CS by UBS – What 259...

BYD: electric car sales and profit soar in...

Probation for ex-Audi boss “with full confession”

Credit Suisse, Saudi National Bank chairman resigns

Point of view | China Resources Vientiane Life:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy