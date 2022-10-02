During the seven-day National Day holiday and toll-free highways, many people will choose to travel by car or drive home, and high-speed traffic jams have long been commonplace. Recently, a man in Guangdong encountered a very embarrassing thing, He originally wanted to return to Hunan from Shenzhen, but he was stuck on the expressway for 30 hours before leaving Guangdong. As a result, the battery could not be charged, and the high speed could not be reached, and the vehicle eventually ran out of power.

The central control screen in the car pops up a prompt, “Pull over safely, the vehicle is shutting down” and the battery level displays “0km”.

According to the man, the vehicle lost power instantly when it ran out of electricity, and it was embarrassing to be stuck in the traffic flow. Because the free trailer rescue in the insurance could not get on the highway,Therefore, he can only call the tow truck for emergency rescue, and there is an additional charge of 2,000 yuan on holidays.In the end, the person and the car were towed away by a tow truck.

In this regard, some netizens said: “If you buy a new energy vehicle, you still have to buy a gasoline-electric hybrid, at least you won’t encounter high-speed traffic jams that cause the power to run out.”

At the same time, many new energy vehicle owners have reported that during the peak holiday season, the charging piles in the service area are often insufficient, and they often have to wait for a period of time in order to queue up for charging.

Industry insiders believe that with the rapid popularization of new energy vehicles,Accelerating the construction of charging infrastructure is of great significance for stimulating effective investment and consumption of new energy vehicles.It is conducive to driving the rise of the new energy vehicle industry and the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain.