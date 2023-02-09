When investors buy wealth management products, they also understand that investment is risky, but it will be difficult to accept the loss of millions of principal in just a few years.

According to reports, recently, China Judgment Documents Network disclosed a civil judgment. Investor Li Mou spent 1 million yuan to buy a private equity product under Beijing Qianyuan Taihe Asset Management Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Qianyuan Taihe”), but only 19,900 yuan remained after 6 years.

In the end, the court supported compensation of 307,000 yuan,At present, this private equity has been cancelled, and its manager registration has been cancelled.

It is reported that in December 2015, Li purchased a product of Qianyuantaihe Fuli No. 1 private equity securities investment fund under Qianyuantaihe. Six years later, in December 2021, Li could only redeem 19,900 yuan, a loss of more than 98%.

In a rage, Li sued Qianyuantaihe and its product custodian, Huatai Securities, to court, demanding that Qianyuantaihe and Huatai Securities compensate him for the principal of 980,000 yuan.

Li believes that Qianyuan Taihe failed to fulfill the obligation to remind investors of the appropriateness, did not conduct a questionnaire survey, and did not confirm whether it was a qualified investor.Failure to disclose regular reports and fund net value information in a timely manner; there are also many other violations.

Qianyuan Taihe said that since the establishment of Fuli No. 1, in accordance with the fund contract, the net value information of the fund has been disclosed to investors by SMS every week, and redemption is open once a month.

The last disclosure was on September 27, 2021, and the net value of Fuli No. 1 on September 24, 2021 was 0.3277 yuan. Based on this, Qianyuan Taihe believed that,The net value fell from the initial 1 yuan to 0.3277 yuan, which was caused by market risk.Investors are aware of the risks and should bear the losses by themselves.

However, starting from October 2021, this product stopped disclosing the net worth. Qianyuan Taihe said that this was because the actual controller Liu Zongzhi died of illness on October 7, 2021, and the company was unable to continue operating, so the net worth was not disclosed according to the contract.

In addition, during the trial process, Huatai Securities provided the account flow of the fundraising, screenshots of the review system for valuation and periodic reports, screenshots of the investment supervision system, and as many as 38 emails reminding the manager of illegal investment behavior. It is used to prove that the corresponding obligations of the custodian have been fulfilled and there is no breach of contract. The court recognized this.

After the trial, the court stated that Qianyuan Taihe had failed to fulfill its obligations as a private equity fund manager. When the net value of Fuli No. 1 Fund was between 0.3277 yuan and 0.02114 yuan, it failed to disclose to investors in a timely manner as agreed in the agreement, resulting in a loss of 306,560 yuan. After Qian Yuantaihe confirmed and agreed to make compensation, the court supported this.

The court also pointed out that Qianyuan Taihe “had no breach of contract other than failing to disclose the net value of the fund in a timely manner.” The “Administrative Measures for the Raising Behavior of Private Equity Investment Funds” was implemented in July 2016;Prior to this, in December 2015, no questionnaire survey was conducted when the fund contract was signed, which did not violate the legal provisions at that time.

The parties did not provide other evidence to prove that Qianyuantaihe had false propaganda and misappropriation of funds; there was also no evidence to prove that Huatai Securities had breached the contract.

To sum up, the People’s Court of Dongcheng District, Beijing made the first-instance judgment, and Qian Yuantaihe should compensate Li for the principal loss of 306,560 yuan; the other principal and interest losses should be borne by the parties themselves.

In addition, the court held that Qianyuan Taihe had no breach of contract other than failing to disclose the net value of the fund in a timely manner. The loss and interest loss caused by Li’s failure to redeem the fund during the fund opening period shall be borne by Li himself.