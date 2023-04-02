Forecasts for the next months of 2023

In a situation like the current one, where the markets are stormy and unpredictable, Michele De Michelisinvestment manager at Frame Asset Management explains to readers of Truth&Business how and where to orient yourself in 2023

The first quarter of 2023 ended in the opposite way to how it started. What to expect for the coming months?

To tell the truth, I was much more surprised by the mini-rally in January than by the repositioning of the second part of the quarter. Going on to analyze in detail what had actually risen, it could be noted that, rather than a rally based on fundamentals, it had all the characteristics of a movement based on the covering of the most “shorted” sectors in 2022. I therefore remain very cautious for this 2023 which, at present, could still show the consequences of the sharp rise so far operated by central banks.

A couple of months ago you said that in the derby between bulls and realists, those who proceeded with caution and knew how to analyze the market without getting overwhelmed by emotion would have the upper hand. Soon after, the case of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank broke out. Were there already signs that something was going to happen?

As mentioned above, one of the consequences of the rate hike was certainly the drop in the prices of bonds purchased with full hands in the past years at zero interest rates with the consequence of exposing the balance sheets of banks and life insurance companies to potential mark-to-mark losses market. These losses can be hidden if no one asks you for your money back, but the moment a rush of divestment occurs, these institutions become vulnerable and can run into liquidity crises.

What will happen now that confidence in the banking sector has cracked again?

Above all, it becomes essential to restore confidence in the financial sector of countries that have always used credit to develop their economies. Everyone knows that any bank in the world could not handle requests for money from its depositors beyond a certain limit, because that same money has been lent to third parties. Imagine if the bank were to ask back the total amount of the loans it has disbursed to people who regularly pay the installments. It would be the end of the economic system as we know it now. And this is a cycle that cannot be broken.

This run-up to inflation by central institutions has triggered a repricing of all global bonds. So what to do with fixed income?

We, who until September-October were completely free of duration and credit risk, at that moment we began to see value in Investment Grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities and in 2023 we also began to include government bonds in our portfolio, again at short term.

Artificial intelligence, should we focus on it?

This is definitely one of the most interesting future trends on the market right now, it reminds me a lot of what happened with the advent of the Internet in the early 2000s, even if I dare compare it to the industrial revolution of the last century. From a purely philosophical point of view, it scares me a little to see what these software are capable of doing, but from an economic point of view, these companies could make unimaginable profits in the future.

Bank Securities, Much of the Race Already Done?

We need to understand if we mean a race to the bottom or to the top. At the beginning of 2023, the index of the European banking sector of the Old Continent had an exceptional performance based on the fact that European banks had reported very good profits thanks to the interest rate range which has widened considerably over the past year. Then the bubo broke out in the United States and the contagion hit Credit Suisse, which however had already been in trouble for some time with loss-making balance sheets. This very strong short movement (apparently caused by the large American hedge funds) then spread to the whole sector going in search of new prey, one above all Deutsche Bank. I believe that this downward speculative movement can be stopped by the authorities, perhaps by preventing short selling, causing even sudden covering by these large hedge funds. In summary, if there are no even induced crises of confidence, I believe that for the banking sector it is more interesting and profitable with this scenario of higher interest rates than the one experienced in past years.

2023 continues marking a marked dichotomy between what central banks do and the reactions of the stock exchanges. Who will be right?

If central banks have succeeded in defeating inflation without causing too much damage to the real economy, it will already be a great success. However, I imagine that it will be unlikely we will return to an idyllic situation any time soon and at least we should expect a settlement of the stock exchange multiples adjusted for the risk premium. I would therefore avoid having an overweight on equities.