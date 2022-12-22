ROME – Final rush for the budget law in Parliament. The general discussion on the provision is underway in the Chamber hall pending the question of trust that the government will raise during the day to block the passage to Montecitorio. Times are very tight: once the go-ahead from the hemicycle has been received, the text will pass to the Senate for final approval which must take place by 31 December if the executive wants to avoid the provisional exercise.

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti sits on the benches of the government. Immediately sparks between the majority and the opposition. The group leader of Verdi-Left in the Budget Committee Mark Grimaldi attacks the executive: “Working badly, waiting for the amendments for a week, proposing more than two hundred articles, of which one hundred territorial hustlers, makes mistakes knowing they are wrong and this only hurts the country”. The amendment, signed by the Brothers of Italy, for the culling of wildlife also in urban areas is in the sights. Grimaldi has asked the presidency of the Chamber to be able to vote on a suppressive amendment proposal before the government places its trust. “This provision – said the deputy – violates European directives and the Constitution”. Sharp reply from the group leader of Fratelli d’Italia Tommaso Foti: “This is Parliament, not the Constitutional Court, I ask that the regulation and precedents be respected”. The vice president of the Chamber Fabio Rampelli, who chairs the session, reported that the presidency at the moment “is unable to provide answers”.

Harsh attack against the government also by the Third Pole. “We do not complain – said the deputy of Italia Viva Maria Elena Boschi – for the choices that we do not share because the majority has the right and the duty to make choices, we complain for the disrespectful, indecent way in which Parliament was treated “.

The maneuver goes back to committee

For the Finance a return to the Budget Committee is expected at the end of the general discussion, as confirmed by the Minister for Relations with Parliament Luca Ciriani. The government is considering the removal of an amendment, approved by mistake during the night session between Tuesday and Wednesday, which allocates 450 million to the Municipalities. The proposal, advanced by the Democratic Party, however, does not have the covers.