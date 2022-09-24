Home Business The maneuver that will be: there is no money for the promises of the center right. Here are the numbers
Business

by admin
ROMA – Accounts in order and better than expected, considering the context of the war and the gas crisis. The passage of the “economic” bell between the premier Draghi and the successor at Palazzo Chigi will be in the name of keeping the budget balances well. But the financial spacesnot only i very short timesfor a maneuver full of “election dreams” – from the flat tax the abolition of the Fornero lawremaining in the center – there are not.

