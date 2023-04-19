The march of Naples towards the scudetto party (after the disappointment of the Champions League), between blue squares and monuments

Listen to the audio version of the article

The defeat suffered by Milan in the quarter-final match of the Champions League burns, but Naples looks ahead. In view of the (almost) obvious conquest of the Scudetto by the Azzurri, preparations for the celebrations continue. The emotion is as much as the natural prudence, but Lazio’s 14 points in second place eight games from the end require us to put our heads into it. How it’s being done.

The municipality and the metropolitan city will finance the setting up of ten stages in various squares of the city and neighboring municipalities with around 1 million. The program of the actual celebrations is a work in progress that has not yet been revealed and the “Società sportive Calcio Napoli” is taking care of it. While the interventions for safety are coordinated by the Prefecture.

Manfredi: «An international party»

«We are working to organize a large popular festival – said the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi – which is distributed in the city and also in the metropolitan area of ​​Naples, being managed with maximum security and participation. Let’s think of a people’s party with many artists, men of culture and fans. We don’t want to miss international connections either, because the Neapolitan community does not stop in Naples or even in Italy, but it is an international community”. One thinks of a spontaneous party whose date has not yet been defined since it will explode when there is the certainty of winning the Scudetto (the first useful date could be April 30 when there will be the Campania derby with Salernitana).

On June 4 in ten squares

And then there will be a party organized on June 4, after Napoli’s last league match (against Sampdoria) at Maradona: the party will begin with the delivery of the cup in the stadium. It will be concentrated in the ten squares: the main one, Piazza Plebiscito, and many others, all connected with a screen to the stadium and all with the players present on each stage. All of this obviously has the aim of avoiding mass movements in the same direction and distributing attendance over a vast territory which will also include squares in the metropolitan city. In short, the organization machine, which has already been activated for a few weeks, is moving along two tracks: ensuring the celebrations and guaranteeing safety. To this end, a huge meeting organized by the Viminale was held in recent days, which was attended by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, the mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredi, the president of Napoli Calcio Aurelio De Laurentiis, the Neapolitan prefect Claudio Palomba and the police commissioner of Naples Alessandro Giuliano. At the end of the Interior Ministry meeting, a greater deployment of the forces of order was confirmed in the hot spots: piazza Plebiscito, piazza Mercato, the former NATO base in Bagnoli and piazza Ciro Esposito in Scampia. Others will be identified.

“M’illumino di Azzurro” is already a success

Again with the aim of protecting the city and guaranteeing safety, including for the monuments, mayor Manfredi has launched the “M’illumino d’azzurro” initiative, which, although it started as an experiment for now on a few monuments, immediately proved to be a big success. The purpose in this case too is clear: to illuminate and not smear. In the coming days, the new lighting will be progressively installed on other monuments, such as Mostra D’Oltremare, Villa Doria d’Angri, Castel Sant’Elmo.