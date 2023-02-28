Research report text

Market review:

last weekPVCRising, the main futures closed at 6517 yuan / ton, an increase of 2.74%.

1. Fundamentals tracking

supply:Last week, the overall start-up load rate of PVC was 79.66%, a decrease of 0.43% from the previous month; among them, the start-up load rate of calcium carbide PVC was 79.22%, a decrease of 0.05% from the previous month; the start-up load rate of ethylene-based PVC was 81.26%, a decrease of 1.82% from the previous month.

need:From the demand side, the downstream demand of PVC is closely related to real estate investment. As of December 2022, the year-on-year growth rate of new housing starts in my country is -39.4%, which is at a historically low level; the cumulative year-on-year growth rate of housing development investment completion -10%, which is at a historically high level.

In addition, the growth rate of investment in my country’s infrastructure construction has an increasing impact on the demand for PVC. As of December 2022, the growth rate of fixed asset investment in my country’s infrastructure construction will be 9.4%, which is at a historically high level.

As of last week, the operating rate of PVC downstream enterprises has rebounded, and the current large and medium-sized profile enterprises have basically recovered to about 50%.

2. Conclusions and operational suggestions

This week, we will pay attention to whether the social inventory continues to decline. If it continues to decline, it means that the downstream rigid demand is acceptable.

The rebound of PVC futures is mainly due to factors such as market expectations for real estate recovery, increased demand for PVC building materials, and a week-on-week decline in PVC social inventory. However, as PVC futures and spot prices rise, downstream companies are resistant and willing to purchase. , so PVC futures and spot prices are adjusted in the middle of the week.

On the whole, the start-up load of PVC production enterprises has decreased, and the margin of supply and demand has improved slightly. Market participants are optimistic about the subsequent recovery of the real estate industry. The market’s expectations for future demand have improved, and PVC futures have rebounded in shock.

3. Risk factors

1. The downstream demand failed to effectively follow up the policy, and there was no substantial inventory digestion.

2. The epidemic reappeared on a large scale.

PVC spot analysis:

Supply Analysis:

demand analysis:

Inventory Analysis:

