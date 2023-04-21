The marginal recovery of Shanghai residents’ credit and the financing needs of the real estate industry have gradually improved

The monthly increment of RMB loans has increased year-on-year for three consecutive months, residents’ credit has shown marginal improvement, and the financing needs of the real estate industry have gradually improved… In the first quarter of this year, Shanghai’s financial operation has seen frequent highlights.

The Shanghai Headquarters of the People’s Bank of China held a press conference on “Financial Services for Economic and Social Development” on April 20. “The growth rate of RMB loans has increased steadily, reflecting the gradual recovery of market confidence and the active business activities of enterprises.” Wang Changyuan, deputy director of the Survey and Statistics Research Department of the Shanghai Headquarters of the People’s Bank of China, said at the press conference.

Data show that at the end of March 2023, the balance of RMB loans in Shanghai was 10.15 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.8%, and the growth rate was 0.1 percentage points higher than that at the end of the previous month, which has been steadily increasing for three consecutive months. In terms of increment, the monthly increment of RMB loans increased year-on-year for three consecutive months, with an increase of 397.5 billion yuan in the first quarter.

While credit growth has steadily increased, financing costs have continued to run at a low level. According to the survey of the Shanghai headquarters of the People’s Bank of China, in the first quarter, the overall loan demand index in Shanghai was 70.2%, an increase of 7.9 percentage points from the previous quarter, the highest since the second quarter of 2021. In March, the weighted average interest rate of corporate loans in Shanghai was 3.58%, down 32 basis points from the same period last year. Among them, the weighted average interest rate of small and micro loans was 3.97%, a decrease of 35 basis points from the same period of the previous year and a decrease of 1 basis point from the previous month.

“Driven by the recovery of credit demand, the financing cost of the real economy has marginally picked up, and the overall operation is still in a low range.” Wang Changyuan said.

Taking a closer look at the data of various aspects, the rapid growth of corporate credit, the gradual improvement of the financing demand of the real estate industry, and the marginal recovery of household credit are highlighted. According to the data, at the end of March, the balance of RMB corporate loans in Shanghai increased by 11.3% year-on-year, which continued to be higher than the growth rate of various loans; the balance of RMB household loans increased by 4.7% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 0.6 percentage points higher than that at the end of last month, which was nearly 8 months. to improve for the first time. In addition, in the first quarter, real estate loans increased by 42.8 billion yuan, an increase of 17.5 billion yuan year-on-year.

Among them, in terms of corporate credit, in terms of increment, in the first quarter, RMB corporate loans in Shanghai increased by 397 billion yuan, an increase of 75 billion yuan year-on-year. Among the sub-items, in addition to bill financing, short-term loans, medium and long-term loans, and financial leases all increased year-on-year. Wang Changyuan analyzed: “This reflects the gradual increase in the willingness of enterprises to produce, operate and invest in expanding production.”

He also said that in terms of key areas, loans to manufacturing and technology companies have grown rapidly. From the perspective of enterprise type, the growth rate and increment of loans of private enterprises and foreign enterprises are both better than the level of the same period last year.

Focusing on supporting the high-quality development of the private economy, Wang Changyuan said that the Shanghai Headquarters of the People’s Bank of China will make good use of monetary policy tools, strengthen the connection between the government, banks and enterprises, and promote the high-quality development of the private economy. In the future, it will focus on three aspects and guide financial institutions to improve their support to private enterprises. Financial products and services: First, research and visit private enterprises and financial institutions to understand the implementation of the central bank’s policies and the financial services of private enterprises, and promote the resolution of difficult and blocked problems; second, establish a normalized cooperation mechanism with the Shanghai Federation of Industry and Commerce. The month organizes and launches the “Shanghai Financial Support Private Economy Service Month” activity; the third is to promote financial institutions to innovate products and services that meet the needs of private enterprises, and guide them to increase financial support for private enterprises in the fields of technological innovation and advanced manufacturing.

A reporter from Shanghai Securities News learned that the Shanghai Headquarters of the People’s Bank of China recently held the first private enterprise bank-enterprise matchmaking and centralized credit signing activity. 10 banks signed credit agreements with 30 private enterprises on the spot, with a credit amount of more than 120 billion yuan. At the same time, the “Shanghai Banking Industry Proposal for Continuous Optimization of Financial Services for Small and Micro Private Enterprises” was released.