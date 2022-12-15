







Last year at the OPPO Future Technology Conference (INNO DAY), OPPO launched its first self-developed NPU chip dedicated to imaging, the Mariana X, and its first folding screen phone, the Find N. It is a pity that the newly released self-developed chip was not carried on the innovative Find N mobile phone.

Leifeng.com news, OPPO INNO DAY 2022, OPPO brought the second self-developed Bluetooth audio SoC Mariana Y, and also broughtOPPO’s second-generation folding flagship Find N2 series, including two products – Find N2 (from 7999 yuan) and Find N2 Flip (from 5999 yuan)。

Same as last year, although it was not equipped with the self-developed Mariana Y just released this year, the entire Find N2 series uses the self-developed Mariana X, which makes the image experience of the folding screen flagship flagship level.

One of OPPO’s insights into seven major trends in consumer electronics shared by Liu Chang, vice president of OPPO and dean of the research institute at the opening ceremony of INNO DAY 2022 is——In the next 10 years, smartphones will still be the core computing center.

This shows the necessity of continuing to invest heavily and innovate in smartphones, and a very important direction is folding screen phones.

However, the innovation of folding screen mobile phones faces many challenges, and consumers are most concerned about weight.

Released in 2022GFK’s report on the development trend of the folding screen smartphone market in China pointed out that weight is still the core problem that hinders users from purchasing folding screen mobile phones.

“Find N solves the problem of the one-handed grip of the folding screen through an unprecedented golden size.” Liu Zuohu, senior vice president and chief product officer of OPPO, said at the press conference, “The latest Find N2 adopts a new ultra-light and solid Seiko quasi-vertical hinge With the introduction of aerospace-grade super-tough alloy and composite carbon fiber materials, the volume of the hinge is reduced by 37%, the weight is reduced by 36%, and the strength is increased by 33%.

“We also use composite carbon fiber material as the screen support frame to achieve a significant reduction in weight, and the screen structure is 34% lighter than the previous generation. At the same time, for the first time in the industry, the 64 screws in the mobile phone have been upgraded to titanium alloys that are widely used in the aviation industry. .In the end, the weight of Find N2 is only 233g, which is the first time that the folding screen is lighter than the bar machine.“Liu Zuohu is very proud.

As for the durability issue that consumers are also concerned about, Find N2 has passed the Rheinland folding worry-free certification. After 400,000 extreme bending tests, the screen performance, hinge, and functions still maintain a good level, with an average of 100 bending times per day. It can still guarantee a service life of up to 5 years.

At the level of experience, due to the change of the screen, the optimization of software interaction is required.Leifeng.com(Public number: Leifeng.com)It is learned that in order to ensure the large-screen experience, OPPO has carried out customized cooperation with Xiaohongshu, Jianying, CAD Viewing King, etc. It also launched a self-developed system-level UI adaptive framework, which can effectively identify and repair problems such as excessive list spacing, excessive stretching of pictures, and out-of-balance controls.

Liu Zuohu pointed out, “Through in-depth cooperation and UI adaptive framework technology, the high-quality experience of Find N2 accounts for more than 95% of the time.”

Since it is a new product form, it will naturally have a brand new user experience.

Zhou Yibao, product manager of OPPO, said, “Find N2 launched the industry’s first hovering space function, breaking the logic of ‘apply first, then hover’.”

At present, OPPO has in-depth cooperation with Youku, iQiyi, Mango TV, and Douyu. After hovering, it can automatically enter the “hovering space” to continue broadcasting videos and music with one click, and can also realize real-time transcription of online meetings. Next, applications that do not support hovering will be adapted, and they will be stripped into display content and operation buttons to achieve “up and down use”.

In addition, the functions of “multi-page split screen”, “cross-screen sharing”, and “split screen screenshot” are also exclusive functions of folding screen mobile phones.

Weight and interactive experience are very important for consumers to choose folding screen mobile phones, and the imaging experience of the candy bar flagship competition cannot be ignored. The innovation of folding screen mobile phones faces many challenges, and may require trade-offs in display or imaging functions.

However, the newly released Find N2 and Find N2 Flip folding screen mobile phones are equipped with OPPO’s self-developed video dedicated Mariana X chip, still pursuing the flagship video experience.

Find N2 is equipped with an exclusive customized RGBW portrait telephoto module, and the flagship sensor IMX890 is used as the main camera. Find N2 Flip is equipped with a 50-megapixel ultra-high-definition rear camera and the best 32-megapixel high-sensitivity sensor among small foldables.

Through self-developed RAW domain lossless computing, Mariana️MariSilicon X, and Hasselblad joint in-depth debugging, from software to hardware, chips to algorithms to achieve flagship image experience.

in particular,The flagship image experience combined with the hover feature of the Find N2 series brings a new camera function,Not only can it be more convenient to shoot time-lapse videos, but it can also solve the “century problem” that there is one less photographer in the group photo.

It can be seen that self-developed chips are playing an underlying supporting role in OPPO’s innovation.

In the media exchange session yesterday, Jiang Bo, senior director of OPPO chip products, said: “From the first day when the chip team was established, we aimed at self-developed flagship chips.The cost of self-developed chips is more expensive than buying chips on the market, but in terms of long-term value to users,After mastering the ability of self-developed chips, as a terminal manufacturer, there will be many value points that can be found.”

This makes people look forward to the commercial products equipped with the newly released Mariana Y self-developed chips.

But he also responded to the recently announced relationship between patent cross-licensing with Huawei and self-developed chips. “The patent cross agreement has nothing to do with OPPO’s subsequent research and development of self-developed chips.” Jiang Bo said.

In the future, OPPO’s breakthroughs and innovations in the three underlying technologies of hardware, software and services are even more worth looking forward to.

Liu Chang said, “Based on our prediction of future trends, we will build our underlying technology to make a better user experience possible. At the same time, through scenarios, we will connect technologies that create experience value for users.”

Leifeng.com original articles, unauthorized reprinting is prohibited. See Reprint Instructions for details.