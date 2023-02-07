Listen to the audio version of the article

At a time when the European directive on the energy efficiency of buildings is causing discussions between builders and citizens, there is a building segment that has always been at the forefront on the environmental front and which in the last ten years, thanks above all to the introduction of some technologies that have improved their performance and applications, that of wooden buildings is experiencing a non-stop development.

Italy third producer in Europe

The state of health of the sector is confirmed by the seventh Wooden Construction Report produced by the FederlegnoArredo Study Center and relating to 2021, the year in which Italy, with a value of almost 1.8 billion euros, became the third largest producer of wooden houses, after Germany and Switzerland, recording a growth of 33% compared to 2020. There were 3,400 new housing units built in 2021, with a trend towards the construction of works characterized by increasing engineering complexity. This trend is also a confirmation of what has been happening to the wooden building market for about ten years now: no longer just single or two-family houses, or particular buildings, but real multi-storey buildings, often condominiums in urban contexts.

Not only that: if the regions where the majority of wooden houses are concentrated are above all in the North (Lombardy in the lead, followed by Trentino, Veneto, Emilia Romagna and Marche), the phenomenon is now spreading throughout Italy. The largest number of manufacturing companies is also located in Lombardy, but it is in the provinces of Trento and Bolzano (with 34% of the total production value) that the main players in the sector are concentrated.

Increasing market share

«About one house out of 13 is built in green building in wood, reaching today a percentage of the total number of building permits higher than 7.3% – comment from Assolegno -. The built value per square meter and the average size of buildings also increased, data that reflect the ability of wooden buildings to also address increasingly complex constructions. A positive trend is therefore developing which also involves the construction of multi-storey buildings and which, for the majority of the works, embraces construction complexes with 4-5 floors above ground within our urban circuit. This type of construction, understood as a new urban forest, can certainly contribute to sustainable development of the building segment, effectively managing to be a carbon warehouse and mitigating the effects of climate change”.