The market grows to 1211 billion

Despite the rise in interest rates, the mortgage market is once again growing strongly: these are the winners and losers

The volume of mortgages taken out in this country increased again last year. Overall, loans worth CHF 1,211 billion are outstanding.

Home ownership remains in demand, as do the associated mortgages.

Bild: Shutterstock

Things are looking up: in the past seven years, the Swiss mortgage market has grown by almost 25 percent to an impressive CHF 1,211 billion. And the dream of your own house or apartment lives on. Even the sharp rise in interest rates was not able to cloud this: in the past year alone, the mortgage volume increased again by 3.4 percent or CHF 39 billion, as a new study by the mortgage broker Moneypark shows. An end to the growth trend is not in sight: further growth of a “similar or slightly weaker extent” is also emerging in the current year.

