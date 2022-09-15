Source: Jintou.com

On September 14, the mainstream quotation range of 1# tin ingot in the domestic spot tin market was 178,000-180,000 yuan/ton, with an average price of 179,000 yuan/ton, down 9,000 yuan/ton from the previous trading day.

On the night of the 13th, the United States announced inflation data, which was generally high and exceeded market expectations. The Fed’s interest rate hike expectations increased, causing the US dollar index to rise by about 1.5%. The metal was generally under pressure in the night trading, and the tin fell by more than 35.HuxiIt led the decline by 4.33%. In the morning of the 14th, the Shanghai tin continued the decline in the night trading. As of the 14th, the main Shanghai tin 2210 contract closed at 174,410 yuan / ton, down 4.63%.

From a fundamental point of view, the recent smelter construction has been relatively stable on the whole. The domestic tin production increased significantly in August. The recent profit of imported goods has been obvious, the imported goods have increased significantly, the market quotations of imported goods have increased, and the domestic supply of tin ingots is generally loose. There has been no significant change in downstream demand recently, consumption is slightly weak, and the willingness to stock up before the holiday is generally low. The downstream still maintains on-demand procurement, and the market has a strong wait-and-see attitude.

On the whole, the tin market still shows weak supply and demand, weak downstream demand, and it is difficult to support tin prices. The trend of tin prices is obviously affected by macro disturbances.

