Despite two years of economic recovery, car sales in Europe are sluggish. 2022 marked -10% on ’21 and -28 on pre-Covid. But the sector is not in crisis, there is no shortage of customers and we certainly won’t go on foot, since we are full of cars.

Precisely thanks to the low volumes, the manufacturers have closed stellar balance sheets, with an EBIT in 2021/22 of around 8/9%, about three points above that of the pre-Covid years, according to the analysis of Bain, a consulting company. How is it possible? Simple. They were faced with a demand they could not satisfy due to a lack of components. Back then it was easy to raise price lists, reduce discounts, limit km0 and rental sales to a minimum and concentrate production on medium-large cars that have high margins. In turn, distribution also benefited from the economic situation.

Instead, it did not go so well for component manufacturers, whose EBIT, according to Bain, fell from 7/8 to 4/5%. It seems like an exchange of money within the supply chain, more for manufacturers and less for suppliers, but that’s not really the case. Percentages aside, the value of the components is less than half the total cost. Therefore, one point of manufacturers’ EBIT is worth double. The difference is made by the customers. The average price paid in Italy has reached 26,000 euros from 21,000 in 2019, according to the analysis by the Fleet & Mobility Study Centre. Even taxpayers have contributed something, through incentives, which in this scenario seem ethically unbearable as well as useless.

In short, the sector has struggled to hook up to the recovery, concludes Alix Partners, a consultancy firm, due to the geo-political and financial context. In fact, first the pandemic and then the war have brought out the limits of a fragile and unsafe supply chain, because it is oriented only to the lowest cost. Now the manufacturers are solving the problem and the return to greater production capacity, warns Bain, could push them to more competitive offers, especially under the pressure of a slowing economy: the suggestion is to hold on and not lower prices. To clarify, it’s not that the leaders of the car companies did not understand that if they produced fewer cars, they would have made more money. Except that since they couldn’t close the factories, they had to make maximum use of their production capacity. Now those almost 13 million workers, hibernating under the excuse of Covid, are still there and the problem will have to be managed, including at a political level.

However, a return to the pressure on prices and volumes of the last decade seems unlikely because, Alix points out, the costs of raw materials and energy, although decreased compared to the peaks of 2022, will still remain well above the previous levels.