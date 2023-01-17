Listen to the audio version of the article

What is really happening to the Italian car market? At the end of the year, we read and listened to many commentators on the reasons for the 10 percent drop on an already anemic 2021, in turn followed by 2020 hit by Covid.

The economy was brought up, suffering from energy and war. But Italy, after the crash of 2020, has grown in two years at the pace of an economic miracle. In the same news that reported the collapse of car sales, the sold out for the Christmas holidays was celebrated. No, Italians buy few cars not because of but in spite of the economic situation.

Another passion is to fish up in the historical series the last year in which sales were so low: bad luck, we’re back to the 70s! Not a chance. Back then the country had to register more and more cars because so many still didn’t have them. Now we have so many cars that we don’t know where to put them and in the metropolis a demolition is underway that replaces some with car sharing. Also, those built in this century are so good that they hold up to time and kilometers better than before. No, there is no historical alarm to register 1.5 or 1.6 million cars a year.

Even before Covid, we all knew that this was the physiological demand, forced towards 2 million barrels of km0 and discounts on rent-a-cars. Now those offers have disappeared and it must be taken into account that the related registrations have also gone with them. In addition, prices have been raised like never before. No economic studies are needed: prices up, volumes down and you get to 1.3/1.4 million. The truth? This is fine with manufacturers: fewer cars and the same money.

Instead, at this point the evergreen of incentives starts, the eldest son of the oldest and most distorted way of understanding corporate representation: sucking up as much money as possible from taxpayers, before others do.