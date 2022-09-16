From: Xinhua Finance

Xinhua Finance, New York, September 16 (Reporter Liu Yanan) The market is worried about the prospect of oil demand, and international oil prices fell significantly on the 15th.

As of the close of the day, the light sweet crude oil futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed at $85.10 a barrel at $3.38, a decrease of 3.82%. London Brent crude futures for November delivery fell $3.26, or 3.46%, to settle at $90.84 a barrel.

Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at investment firm Spartan Capital Securities, said rising interest rates are weighing on the global economy and hurting oil demand, thus maintaining a cautious stance on oil prices in the near term.expectedthe third quaternew york oil pricelikely to be inIt fluctuated between $82 and $92 a barrel.

Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Anda Corporation, said that there are many factors affecting oil prices in the market right now, and economic uncertainty is undoubtedly one of them.

Foreign exchange information website FXEmpire analyst Christopher Lewis (Christopher Lewis) said on the 15th that New York oil prices fell significantly on the 15th, and it is expected that New York oil prices are likely to test the price of $80 a barrel again.Lewis believes that oil prices are technically in a downtrend channel and sellers are expected to continue to have the upper hand.

Robbie Fraser, global commodities analyst at Schneider Electric, said that as the U.S. government’s oil stockpiles are dwindling, there is talk of a need to reverse policy and buy oil to keep oil inventories at more sustainable levels. Currently, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve has fallen to its lowest level in nearly 40 years.

Bloomberg reported this week that the U.S. could start refilling strategic crude when oil prices fall to $80 a barrel, said Tariq Zahir, head of Tyche Capital Advisors. Reserve, this newsfor oilSupport was provided near the $80 a barrel level.(Finish)

Editor: Dong Shishan

Copyright statement: Without the written authorization of Xinhua Finance, any individual or organization is strictly prohibited from copying or citing the content or views of this article in any form.