The Market Returns to One Trillion Yuan Turnover as Low-Level Sectors Take Center Stage

Title: Market Volume Surges, A-Share Turnover Returns to Trillion Yuan as Low-Level Sectors Take Center Stage in Rotation

The broader market experienced strong fluctuations on Monday with a higher opening. The Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.46% to close at 3291.04 points, while the Shenzhen Component Index increased by 0.75% to close at 11183.91 points. The ChiNext Index and CSI 300 Index also showed gains, rising by 0.77% and 0.55%, respectively. The total turnover for the day reached 1,105.2 billion yuan, marking a return to the trillion yuan level after almost a month.

Analysts suggest that while trading volume increased significantly, the growth rate of the indices has stabilized. Investors should focus on sector rotation in their short-term operations and be alert to the potential opportunities for gains in low-level sectors.

The hotel and catering, shipbuilding, internet, tourism, and construction sectors were among the top gainers, while the pharmaceutical, healthcare, telecommunications operations, coal, and oil sectors showed weaker performance. The hotel and catering sector saw a 4% surge, with stocks like Xi’an Catering and Jinling Hotel experiencing limit-up gains. The shipbuilding sector rose by 3.10%, and the internet sector saw a 2.87% increase. On the other hand, the pharmaceutical sector dropped by 2.01%.

The decline in the pharmaceutical sector can be attributed to negative news, including the detention and investigation of Fan Zhihe, the chairman of Sailun Biology, for alleged job crimes. Additionally, a video conference was held to discuss corruption in the pharmaceutical field, further impacting investor sentiment.

Heavyweight stocks in the brokerage sector showed differentiation, with Southwest Securities, Pacific Ocean, Huachuang Yunxin, and Tianfeng Securities making gains. The insurance sector saw a 0.31% increase, while the banking sector rose by 0.39%. However, the brewing sector experienced a 0.30% decline due to a drop in Kweichow Moutai’s stock price.

Shuijingfang, a liquor company, released its 2023 semi-annual report, revealing a year-on-year decrease in revenue and net profit. However, the company expects double-digit growth in operating income in the second half of the year.

Analysts remain optimistic about the liquor sector, with expectations of increased demand during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day. They also highlight the banking sector as having favorable valuations, high dividend rates, and potential investment opportunities.

In light of the recent surge in trading volume, market experts advise investors to pay attention to sector rotation and consider opportunities in low-level sectors. Consumption scenarios such as annual meetings and banquets continue to drive recovery in the catering industry, while the banking sector presents attractive valuation metrics.

Overall, the market’s heavy volume and return to trillion yuan turnover highlights the ongoing sector rotation with a focus on low-level sectors as potential sources of supplementary gains.

