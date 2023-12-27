The market scale has steadily expanded, and the quality and efficiency of futures services for the real economy have improved – China News Service

The market scale is steadily expanding, and the variety system is constantly enriched.

Futures services improve the quality and efficiency of the real economy (Financial Eyes)

In early August this year, the total capital of my country’s futures market exceeded 1.8 trillion yuan, a record high; in the first 11 months, the cumulative trading volume and turnover of the futures market increased by 27.9% and 6.9% respectively year-on-year; a total of 21 new varieties of futures options have been launched, with a total of The number of varieties has reached 131… Since the beginning of this year, the scale of my country’s futures market has been steadily expanding, and the variety system has been continuously enriched. It is accelerating to match my country’s ultra-large market and the risk management needs of a large trading country, and continues to improve its ability and level of serving the real economy.

Continue to innovate the “insurance + futures” service model to promote high-quality development of rural industries

As the harvester threshes, tops, and pulls out leaves, each chubby beet is harvested into the warehouse, and then sent to the factory to be made into sugar… In Shangdu County, Ulanqab City, Inner Mongolia, sugar beets are harvested Good harvest. This year, grower Bian Guang’s heart is sweeter than home-grown sugar beets: “I just attended the launch meeting of the sugar beet ‘insurance + futures’ project. I didn’t expect that there is such a product that can bring us better benefits.”

Shangdu County has long sunshine hours and high soil organic matter content, so sugar beet cultivation has high yields and excellent quality. However, sugar price fluctuations have troubled growers. This year, with the support of the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, Shanghai Orient Futures, Continent Futures and PICC Property and Casualty Insurance and other entities launched the sugar beet “insurance + futures” project for the first time in Shangdu County.

Xu Jinghua, head of the “insurance + futures” business of the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, said that sugar beet sales are special. Local sugar companies usually sign purchase agreements with sugar beet growers at the beginning of the year and agree on the purchase price. For growers, although the fixed-price purchase model guarantees a minimum purchase price, this model cannot enable farmers to obtain more benefits when sugar beet prices rise. After growers participate in the sugar beet “insurance + futures” project, if the corresponding price of sugar beet rises above the agreed futures price, the insurance company will pay compensation to the grower, and the price risk borne by the insurance company will be transferred by purchasing option products from the futures company. To diversify into the futures market, it avoids the situation where farmers sell in advance and the price is lower.

In Zhaosu County, Xinjiang, about 3,000 kilometers away from Shangdu County, the sugar beet “insurance + futures” project has been carried out for three years, effectively protecting the income and planting enthusiasm of growers during a period of sharp fluctuations in sugar prices.

“We were all trained at the meeting, and we also saw the results of other places. This product is very good, guarantees the bottom line and increases income.” Bian Guang said that everyone participated very enthusiastically.

This year is the ninth year of piloting the “insurance + futures” model, and this innovative model has achieved more and more results. As of the first half of this year, a total of 73 futures companies have provided risk management services for 18 agricultural-related varieties such as pigs, corn, apples, and natural rubber through the “insurance + futures” model, with a cumulative insured value of 134.604 billion yuan and a compensation of 4.493 billion yuan. yuan; the project covers 1,224 counties in 31 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities directly under the Central Government), covering 5.39 million rural households.

As the project is implemented in depth, “insurance + futures + N” innovations emerge one after another. In March this year, the Dalian Commodity Exchange launched the “Bank Futures Guarantee” soybean harvest special project, exploring the use of “insurance + futures + banks + leading enterprises” to gather more financial synergy to provide farmers with comprehensive financial services.

“The cost of planting one acre of land is almost 1,000 yuan, and planting 75,000 acres of soybeans costs about 75 million yuan. It is difficult to get such a large loan in the short term.” Li Fuqiang, chairman of an agricultural machinery cooperative in Bei’an City, Heilongjiang, said that the cooperative reduced production a few years ago. , the sales price of soybeans is also not ideal, and the banks that we have been cooperating with no longer extend loans.

Centralized and large-scale planting requires huge funds. How to make banks “safe” in lending? “Bank Futures Insurance” provides a solution. According to the relevant person in charge of the Dalian Commodity Exchange, “Bank Futures Insurance” introduces the participation of leading companies and banks that purchase soybeans on the basis of “insurance + futures”. It relies on the forward purchase orders and income insurance of leading companies to help cooperatives during the soybean preparation period. The expected income is determined in advance to provide a basis for bank loans. When the soybeans are mature, the leading enterprise will purchase and store them in a unified manner, and transfer the actual grain payment into the cooperative’s special account at the loan bank. After the repayment is completed, the cooperative can withdraw the remaining grain payment, realizing “there are funds for growing grain, and people for harvesting grain. Someone will compensate for the reduction in income.”

“With the ‘bank futures guarantee’, we can not only lock in the minimum income in advance during the planting preparation period, but also obtain credit support to provide financial guarantee for soybean planting.” Li Fuqiang said.

Since the beginning of this year, the consensus and norms for “insurance + futures” to serve rural revitalization are constantly strengthening: the first business guidelines in the “insurance + futures” field have been formulated, and the “insurance + futures” business evaluation plan has been further optimized and improved; as an initiator and promoter, Futures exchanges have increased investment in projects and accelerated model innovation; the leading role of local governments in projects has continued to increase, and the proportion of financial support for many projects has increased, with some even exceeding 60%…

“Years of practice have shown that the innovative financial model of ‘insurance + futures’ supports and benefits farmers, not only achieves positive results in ensuring farmers’ income, assisting the high-quality development of rural industries, and empowering inclusive finance, but also promotes my country’s traditional The transformation of agricultural risk management concepts towards marketization will play a positive role in promoting agricultural modernization.” said the relevant person in charge of Dalian Commodity Exchange.

Provide better services to ensure supply and stable prices of bulk commodities, and help improve the resilience and safety level of industrial and supply chains.

Winter is the off-season for fertilizer use. During this period every year, about 4 million tons of urea are gradually stored in storage across the country, waiting to be released in the coming spring to prepare for spring plowing.

According to the requirements of my country’s chemical fertilizer commercial reserve system, storage enterprises must ensure a storage period of more than 6 months. Even if the price of fertilizers drops during the storage period, storage enterprises must maintain a corresponding scale of inventory. In recent years, when the storage period expires, the outbound price of fertilizers is sometimes lower than the inbound price, adding storage fees, capital costs, etc., causing storage companies to suffer more losses, financial subsidies are difficult to cover, and companies have insufficient motivation to participate.

“Worrying about the depreciation of goods and not being able to store them will, to a certain extent, affect the national fertilizer supply and the safety of spring plowing fertilizers.” Wang Cong, head of the “Worry-free Commercial and Storage” business of the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, said that seizing this storage enterprise Pain point: Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange listed urea futures in 2019 to provide hedging tools for storage companies. In 2021, it innovatively launched the “Business and Storage Worry-Free” project to subsidize storage companies for the costs incurred in the hedging process. Transaction, delivery, and warehouse receipt fees encourage companies to use hedging to hedge against the risk of price declines and help companies stabilize their operations.

“The ‘Worry-Free Business and Storage’ project has helped the group effectively alleviate the contradiction between ‘goods cannot be moved’ and ‘prices can fluctuate at any time’ during the reserve period, giving us more confidence and motivation to make greater contributions to fertilizer reserves and national food security.” said Li Yinglong, director of the purchasing department of Stanley Agricultural Group Co., Ltd.

In the first quarter of this year, Stanley Group had about 100,000 tons of commercial reserves of urea in storage. During this period, the spot price of urea was at a high level, but it is expected to risk falling back soon. At that time, spring plowing was approaching and inventory could not be reduced. How to avoid the risk of impairment of goods? Stanley Group has conducted hedging operations, that is, it conducts buying and selling activities in opposite directions simultaneously in the spot market and the futures market. It can always make profits in one of the markets, thereby offsetting or making up for the losses caused by the other market.

“You cannot sell it in the spot market, but you can sell it in the futures market to hedge potential loss risks in the spot market.” Li Yinglong said that with the support of the “Worry-free Business and Storage” project, the group used the futures market to sell arbitrage at the right time for part of the urea in storage. The futures positions will be closed in batches based on the subsequent actual spot shipments. “Thanks to the hedging operation, the group can effectively cope with the risk of depreciation of goods caused by the drop in spot prices, which not only ensures the supply of fertilizers, but also reduces Fertilizer costs for farmers.”

Stable supply means stable prices. When the price of a certain link is stable, the stability of the interlocking industrial chain will also be enhanced. The person in charge of Xi’an Zhongli Asphalt Co., Ltd. felt deeply that futures tools can help improve the resilience of the overall industrial chain.

In the second half of last year, global energy prices weakened and falling costs pushed asphalt prices downward. As an asphalt processing company, Xi’an Zhongli has a certain time lag between purchasing asphalt raw materials and selling asphalt processed products. If the price of asphalt raw materials continues to fall, the company can only choose to reduce prices when selling to downstream, which will greatly affect profits.

At the end of last year, Xi’an Zhongli participated in the “Futures Price Stabilization Order” project launched by the Shanghai Futures Exchange, transferring the risk of price fluctuations through futures risk management subsidiaries in the futures market, and ultimately received price compensation of 55 yuan per ton of asphalt. “After receiving price compensation, we can maintain stable production while also having the confidence to lower product prices and maintain good cooperative relationships with downstream customers without worrying about the risk of breaking contracts and abandoning orders,” said a person in charge of the company.

The relevant person in charge of the Shanghai Futures Exchange believes that from a micro level, the futures market helps companies avoid the risk of price fluctuations, ensure stable operations, and achieve continuous supply of commodities; from a meso level, futures instruments can enhance the stickiness of upstream and downstream and promote the development of all links. Reasonable distribution of profits, smooth operation of the industrial chain and supply chain, and enhance its resilience and stability; from a macro level, using the international attributes of the futures market, related industries can improve the efficiency of resource allocation in the international and domestic markets. At the same time, the country can also improve futures prices by Pricing influence and improved ability to control key strategic resources.

“Today, China’s futures market has an increasingly high status in the global market, playing an important role in serving the real economy and national strategy, and maintaining national economic and financial security.” The relevant person in charge of the Shanghai Futures Exchange said that currently, the Shanghai Futures Exchange There are 32 futures options varieties, and the international influence of “Shanghai Prices” including “Shanghai Oil”, “Shanghai Copper”, “Shanghai Gold”, etc. is constantly increasing.

Optimize the layout and delivery mechanism of commodity futures and promote the construction of a unified national market

Xinjiang’s red dates are ripe! In November, in Aksu, Kashgar, Hotan and other places, heavy new dates hang on the branches like strings of small red lanterns.

All the way east from Xinjiang, you can see a complete red date industry chain: in the upstream, Xinjiang red dates, which account for about half of the country’s red date production capacity, are mainly grown in the Tarim Basin area around southern Xinjiang; in the middle reaches, Cangzhou, Hebei has the country’s largest jujube wholesale market , with an annual turnover of tens of billions of yuan; downstream, processing companies are mainly concentrated in Hebei, Henan and other places. Along this route, physical delivery warehouses for red date futures are dotted, better connecting the entire process of production, processing, circulation and consumption of red dates.

Physical delivery is the key node connecting spot and futures. When the contract expires, buyers and sellers of commodity futures transactions perform physical delivery of their respective expired open positions. The seller submits the warehouse receipt and the buyer submits the full payment. After the buyer obtains the warehouse receipt, he goes to the exchange designated delivery warehouse to pick up the goods. Song Lei, a researcher at the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange Research Institute, said: “Futures exchanges usually set up delivery warehouses and provide delivery services close to the distribution of spot production and sales. For example, red date futures has a total of 13 delivery warehouses across the country, including 10 in Xinjiang, 2 in Hebei, and 1 in Henan.”

“The futures market is a national market

