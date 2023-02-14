Source: Huarong Rongda Futures Author: Huarong Rongda Futures

Research report text

【Spot Overview】

February 13,cottonThe spot index CCI3128B is quoted at 15,878 yuan/ton (-42), the price difference between futures and current prices is -1563 (05 contract closing price-spot price), the price of polyester staple fiber is 7,050 yuan/ton (-190), and the price of viscose staple fiber is 13,100 yuan/ton Ton (+0) CYIndexC32S quotation is 23665 yuan/ton (-55), FCYIndexC32S quotation is 25035 yuan/ton (+210);Zheng MianThe warehouse receipt is 9671 (-66), and the effective forecast is 3264 (+623). The price of EMOTM in the United States is 100.1 cents/lb (-0.4); the price of M in Brazil is 100.8 cents/lb (-0.6).

According to the statistics of the national cotton trading market, as of February 12, 2023, the cumulative processing volume of lint cotton in Xinjiang was 5.357 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 2.47%.

【Market analysis】

At present, the market is waiting for the CPI data in January in the United States. Economists predict that the CPI in January will increase by 0.4% month-on-month and 6.2% year-on-year; the core CPI is expected to increase by 0.4% month-on-month and 5.5% year-on-year. After the release of the non-agricultural employment report in January, some Fed speakers this week have raised the market’s interest rate expectations through speeches, focusing on the performance of US inflation in January. The main 03 contract of ICE cotton futures overnight closed at 85.54 cents/lb on the positive line, and the futures price rose by 0.18 cents/lb compared with the previous trading day.

From a technical point of view, the green column of MACD has shrunk, DIFF and DEA have fitted a dead fork, KDJ indicators have fitted a golden fork, and technical indicators have weakened. Yesterday, Zhengmian’s main force 05 contract continued to be weak, and the price center of gravity moved down further, with the lowest intraday touch of 14,300 yuan/ton. In the context of the decline in Zheng cotton futures prices, the market sentiment is more cautious. At present, the downstream pure cotton yarn market is generally traded, and the downstream has a wait-and-see mentality, and the purchase has decreased.

From the perspective of yarn prices, the current prices are generally stable, and there are small discounts in some areas. Since textile enterprises have replenished cotton raw materials before, the current strategy is to buy as they are used, and the support for cotton prices is limited. At present, we need to pay attention to the changes in the external macro environment and the performance of the downstream market in the traditional peak season.

【technical analysis】

Yesterday, Zhengmian’s main force 05 contract closed at 14,315 yuan/ton, the futures price fell 165 yuan/ton compared with the previous trading day, and the position increased by 1,569 lots to 717,000 lots. Judging from the technical aspects of Zhou’s Chaoying, the ck model, the F2 indicator and the capital flow indicator are empty, and the technical indicators have weakened.

【Operation strategy】

It is expected that the center of gravity of cotton prices may move down, and it is advisable for cotton companies that have not participated in value preservation to actively maintain value. (for reference only)

【market Overview】

【Spread structure and arbitrage analysis】

On February 13, the price difference between Zhengmian 2305 contract and CCI3128B index futures was -1563 yuan/ton, which was 123 yuan/ton lower than the previous trading day.

On February 13, the contract price difference of Zhengmian 2305-2309 was -145 yuan/ton, down 5 yuan/ton from the previous trading day.

On February 13, the price difference between the CCI index and the FCIndex RMB index was -784 yuan/ton, which was an increase of 35 yuan/ton compared with the previous trading day; the price difference of the ZCE2305-ICE2303 contract was 1540 yuan/ton, and the price difference was 140 yuan lower than the previous trading day /Ton.

【Warehouse receipt and effective forecast】

As of February 13, Zhengmian warehouse receipts amounted to 9,671 (415,000 tons), a decrease of 66 (2,838 tons), and the effective forecast volume was 3,264 (140,000 tons), with a total of 524,000 tons of warehouse receipts and effective forecasts.

【technical analysis】

