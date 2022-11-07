Source: Founder Medium-Term Futures Author: Founder Medium-Term Futures

The text of the research report

【Market review】

Futures market:hot rollFutures rose sharply, with the 2301 contract up 1.96% on the day. Inertia higher on Friday night.

Spot market: The mainstream quotation of Tianjin hot coil is 3660 yuan/ton, and the low alloy price is increased by 150 yuan/ton. The market trading atmosphere has improved, and speculative sentiment has gradually increased.

【Important Information】

1. Mysteel surveyed 247 steel mills with a blast furnace operating rate of 78.77%, down 2.71% from last week and an increase of 7.88% year-on-year; blast furnace ironmaking capacity utilization rate was 86.31%, down 1.32% month-on-month and up 9.88% year-on-year; steel mill profitability 9.96%, a month-on-month decrease of 17.75%, a year-on-year decrease of 61.90%; the average daily hot metal output was 2,328,200 tons, a month-on-month decrease of 35,600 tons and a year-on-year increase of 279,300 tons.

2. According to Mysteel’s incomplete sorting, in October 2022, 17 steel projects in China will be started and put into production. Among them, steel-related projects such as Jiuli Special Materials, Tenglong Jingxian Group and Liugang Group were started; steel-related projects such as Fangda Special Steel, Taigang Xinhai Stainless Steel and Shanxi Jianlong were put into production.

【Arbitrage Strategy】

The real estate policy continues to exert force, the coil and screw gaps are waiting for opportunities, the weekly production of hot coils continues to decline, and there is a certain uncertainty in demand.

【Trading straregy】

In November, the uncertainty of HRC supply and demand increased, and the production limit was disturbed. US inflation exceeded expectations, hawks raised interest rates to suppress expectations, and commodity sentiment fluctuated rapidly. Domestic related downstream industries have stimulus policies, and expectations are improving, but demand and price reality are still weak.

The output of crude steel increased by 3% month-on-month in August, the resumption of production in September increased by more than 15%, and the resumption of production in October, but the profit is low, and the output increase in the future is relatively limited in the short term. The weekly output of sheet metal factories fell slightly, mainly due to maintenance in East China, social inventories fell slightly, mainly due to inventory reduction in East China and South China, and corporate inventories increased slightly, mainly due to the increase in resumption inventory in North China, and high-frequency apparent demand weakened slightly month-on-month .

As the time approaches to November, the market has basically no expectations for the peak season. Technically, the main 01 contract of the hot roll fell below the 3550-4050 range, which was greatly affected by market sentiment and returned to the range. There is pressure above 3700-3780 in the short term. In terms of operation, at present, the production of hot coils is in loss, the charge has not entered the negative feedback, and the unilateral participation in the drive is insufficient. You can pay attention to the positive set.

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed





Sina Statement: This news is reproduced from Sina’s cooperative media. Sina.com publishes this article for the purpose of conveying more information, and does not mean agreeing with its views or confirming its description. Article content is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors operate accordingly at their own risk.