On the afternoon of September 16, CATL fell by more than 1% near the end of the session, falling below the previous fixed increase price of 410 yuan, with a minimum of 409 yuan, and the total market value fell below the trillion yuan mark. Then it rose slightly to close, and the total market value was locked at 1 trillion yuan. Data shows that CATL has fallen by more than 26% since its high point on August 24, and its market value has evaporated by more than 340 billion yuan.

Judging from the data on the loading volume of domestic power battery companies released by the China Automotive Power Battery Industry Innovation Alliance, in August 2022, the loading volume of CATL reached 12.99GWh, accounting for 46.79%, ranking first; January-August 2022 , Ningde era’s loading volume reached 76.90GWh, accounting for 47.45%, ranking first. According to the latest data from energy market research agency SNE Research, the global power battery market in the first half of this year reached approximately RMB 296.7 billion, of which CATL ranked first with a market share of 30%.

According to the financial data released by CATL, in the first half of 2022, CATL’s revenue was 112.97 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 156.32%; the net profit attributable to listed shareholders was 8.168 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 82.17%.

Editor’s summary: Recently, a screenshot came out on the Internet, saying that in the US IRA Act, the tax credit policy for electric vehicles will ban Chinese batteries after 2024. Subsequently, industry insiders confirmed that it was not banned, but not subsidized. This has also led to turbulence in the domestic new energy sector, and CATL, as a leading enterprise of new energy vehicle power batteries, naturally bears the brunt.

