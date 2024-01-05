The market value of “Shenhua” exceeds that of “Ningwang”!The popularity of new and old energy stocks has switched, and the high dividend market has fermented these high dividend industries that may be worth paying attention_ Oriental Fortune Network

China Shenhua, a leading coal stock, has reached a new high in market value, overtaking CATL in the past few days. The increase in market value represents a shift in popularity between new and old energy stocks, driven by the recent trend of high dividends.

Since the beginning of the year, China Shenhua’s stock price has surged, rising nearly 6.7% in four trading days, outperforming A shares, which have declined by an average of nearly 2.1% during the same period. As of January 5, China Shenhua’s total market value has reached 664.6 billion yuan, the highest since July 2022, with an increase of nearly 130 billion yuan compared to the low market value in mid-February 2023. The rapid increase has pushed up its ranking in the total market capitalization list of A-shares, currently sitting at 13th place.

The shift in popularity between new and old energy stocks also reflects a renewed focus on old energy stocks. Coal, oil, and power equipment stocks with a total market value of more than 50 billion yuan have seen significant increases in the past few days. This trend is driven by market funds favoring dividend strategies, leading to a focus on high-dividend industries amid a defensive mentality in the market.

According to a recent research report by Industrial Securities, low-volatility dividend industries worth paying attention to include banking, petroleum, and petrochemicals, steel, transportation, non-banking, communications, and public utilities. The report emphasizes the importance of assessing industries from the perspective of dividend-paying ability and willingness, with petroleum and petrochemicals, operators, and power and transportation being highlighted as areas of focus.

As the market continues to shift in favor of high-dividend industries, investors are advised to consider the implications of these trends and conduct their own risk assessment before making investment decisions.

The original article title is “The market value of ‘Shenhua’ exceeds that of ‘Ningwang’! The popularity of new and old energy stocks is switching, and the high dividend market continues to ferment. These high dividend industries may be worth paying attention to.”

Share this: Facebook

X

