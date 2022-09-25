Look at the stock market charts, there is no “case of Italy”. Piazza Affari obviously lost share in 2022 due to the war in Ukraine and the surge in energy prices, but more or less like the average of other stock markets, plus point minus. Looking at the spread graph, a specific Italian certainly exists, but more than the fall of the Draghi government, the electoral promises and the approaching elections that have changed the political physiognomy of the country, the widening of the yield gap between Italian and German bonds is due to the announcements and moves by the ECB.