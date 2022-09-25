Home Business The market vote: “The new center-right government will not do what it promised”
Business

The market vote: “The new center-right government will not do what it promised”

by admin
The market vote: “The new center-right government will not do what it promised”

Look at the stock market charts, there is no “case of Italy”. Piazza Affari obviously lost share in 2022 due to the war in Ukraine and the surge in energy prices, but more or less like the average of other stock markets, plus point minus. Looking at the spread graph, a specific Italian certainly exists, but more than the fall of the Draghi government, the electoral promises and the approaching elections that have changed the political physiognomy of the country, the widening of the yield gap between Italian and German bonds is due to the announcements and moves by the ECB.

See also  Banca Mediolanum: founder Ennio Doris dies

You may also like

The technological “Manifesto” that anticipates the future of...

Live pig prices rose slightly, listed companies are...

Large fire in the Bottecchia bike factory in...

French energy giant signs contract with Qatar to...

The Ford Mustang icon returns – Il Sole...

Electricity and gas, from 1 October the maxi...

Skoda anticipates its roadmap with Vision 7S

Electric SUVs, 15 models of new arrivals and...

BYD calls the police!A company forged its official...

The amount of cross-border receipts and payments hits...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy