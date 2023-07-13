Home » The Marzottos’ food is not liked, 2022 bitter: losses jump to 2.3 million
The Marzottos' food is not liked, 2022 bitter: losses jump to 2.3 million

The Marzottos’ food is not liked, 2022 bitter: losses jump to 2.3 million

Increase in raw materials and high rents: the Marzotto kitchen crippled by the crisis. The numbers

Gastronomy bitter for the four heirs of Peter Marzotto, joint partners of Peck. The luxury restaurant company that defines itself as a “temple of gastronomy” in Milan, in addition to the historic shop in via Spadari, has two others, one in the Porta Venezia area and the other in CityLife. A few days ago, in fact, the shareholders met in assembly to approve the 2022 budget closed with a loss of over 2.3 million euros, worse than the 1.4 million of the previous year. The liabilities were all carried forward, bringing the shareholders’ equity down to 5.6 million.

