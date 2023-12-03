The massacre of local US newspapers

It’s a massacre: the acceleration with which local newspapers disappear in America it’s worrying. In 20 years California has lost 524 warheadssolo a Los Angeles 104. Nell’area New York subways have closed 210 outlets. In Texas, 29 counties don’t even have a newspaper, a record in America, and according to the New York Times the total closures in just under twenty years were 2,900.

