Home » The massacre of local US newspapers
Business

The massacre of local US newspapers

by admin
The massacre of local US newspapers

It’s a massacre: the acceleration with which local newspapers disappear in America it’s worrying. In 20 years California has lost 524 warheadssolo a Los Angeles 104. Nell’area New York subways have closed 210 outlets. In Texas, 29 counties don’t even have a newspaper, a record in America, and according to the New York Times the total closures in just under twenty years were 2,900.

See also  Snapdragon 8 Gen2 launched: TSMC 4nm, AI performance increased by 4.35 times, Xiaomi's new flagship will be the first to be equipped with it_support_Wi-Fi_technology

You may also like

Uganda: 40 million fund from EIB for telecommunications...

Will there be a coffee shortage from 2025...

Abruzzo elections polls (banned): who wins? The latest...

Υݷ׼ տһݹ˾ܷ_

Serious allegations against the Mainz municipal utility’s million-dollar...

Strong Job Creation in February Signals Resilient US...

Chip, the government bets three billion on Silicon...

This document is released to better meet the...

Verdi warning strike at Lufthansa is over

My father gave me his will – now...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy