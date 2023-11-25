The masterplan that transforms the seafront of Savona is underway

Listen to the audio version of the article

A unitary masterplan, aimed at enhancing a vast area of ​​the seafront of Western Liguria, from the Torretta di Savona to the Artists’ Walk of Albissola Marina, which paves the way for copy-planning between local authorities and aims to ensure sustainable development of the area and the port of Savona.

The project, which «symbolizes the agreement between the port and the city, which must constitute the backbone of Savona’s development», said Marco Russo, mayor of Savona, was designed by the architecture and urban planning studio One Works.

Reorganization of collective areas and car parks

The plan, essentially, involves redeveloping the cycle/pedestrian promenade, through a rethinking of the boat parking spaces and a reorganization of the collective areas.

It also envisages a new qualification of some existing structures, rethinking the parking areas, with car parks serving the new road system and with the aim of relieving the two Municipalities (Savona and Albissola Marina) from traffic directed to the port.

Five quadrants

The project is divided into five quadrants: it starts from the west from the stretch of seafront that extends from the Torretta up to the so-called Madonnetta rock, to rejoin the Artists’ Walk of Albissola Marina.

