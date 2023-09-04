The Maturing Fintech Sector in Guatemala: Challenges and Opportunities for Growth

Fintech Sector in Guatemala Shows Promising Growth Opportunities

The Fintech sector in Guatemala is experiencing growth and maturing at different stages, according to the Superintendency of Banks (SIB). The diversity of verticals in which technology companies are venturing into in Guatemala, such as mobile wallets and remittances, digital credits, and payment gateways, has contributed to this progress. Data from the Fintech Association of Guatemala, which brings together 38 companies, 26 strategic partners, and nine allies, supports this trend.

The SIB has reported that as of July 31, 2023, 79 business models incorporating innovative financial technologies have voluntarily approached the Hub of Innovation, which was created in 2019. The Innovation Hub serves as a meeting point between the institution and individuals and businesses involved in the development or use of innovative financial technologies. Its purpose is to analyze the environment of innovative financial technologies, identify associated risks, and promote the development of trends within the sector.

The Fintech sector in Guatemala has shown significant growth over the past few years. Between 2017 and 2021, the industry experienced a growth rate of 416.7%, with an average year-on-year growth rate of 54.4%, according to the Fintech Association of Guatemala. This growth indicates that the sector is on track to reach a medium level of development compared to more advanced countries in the next five years.

Luis Gómez Portillo, CEO and co-founder of Paggo, a company that facilitates payments for micro, small, and medium-sized businesses, believes that there is still a vast market to explore in the informal commerce sector. He explained that approximately 75% of transactions in Guatemala are still conducted in cash, representing a significant opportunity for digital payment solutions. Paggo has launched its product eight months ago and is preparing to expand to Honduras and Ecuador, where similar market conditions exist.

Jorge Rubia Antúnez, CEO and founder of Coderland, a company focused on software development, emphasized the advancement of the Fintech sector in Guatemala and the specific needs that technology companies are addressing. He noted that there is considerable business opportunity in the ecosystem, particularly in improving people’s quality of life. Rubia mentioned that there is still a significant portion of the population in Guatemala that is unbanked, and the Fintech sector aims to provide them with more accessible and affordable financial services.

Regulatory environment and challenges

The Superintendency of Banks (SIB) is in the process of developing draft bills for financial technology entities and electronic money operators. However, there are still uncertainties in the regulatory and tax landscape of the Fintech industry. Experts suggest that Guatemala could learn from more mature markets, such as Mexico and Brazil, to implement successful regulatory models.

Piero Coen, co-founder of Osmo, a digital wallet that accepts Bitcoin and enables users to receive quetzales or dollars directly into a bank account, stressed the importance of harmonizing private financial institutions and public entities, particularly in regulatory matters. He mentioned that the Fintech industry requires collaboration between stakeholders to ensure the development of meaningful and effective laws that support innovation.

Jorge López de la Peña, CEO of PAQ Wallet, a Guatemalan mobile wallet, highlighted the need for collaboration between regulatory bodies, such as the SIB and the Superintendence of Tax Administration (SAT), as well as the Ministry of Economy. He emphasized the importance of democratizing financial services in Guatemala to cater to the unbanked population. Currently, there is no specific regulatory framework to support alternative credit granting or electronic means of payment.

Opportunities and expansion

According to a study conducted by Deloitte, the Fintech industry in Latin America has experienced significant growth from 2017 to 2021. The region went from having 703 Fintech enterprises to 2,482, representing 22.6% of all global Fintech companies. The most prominent Fintech markets in the region are Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Chile.

In Central America, countries like Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Guatemala have shown expansion in the Fintech industry. However, there are still many opportunities for growth in these countries. The success of Fintech companies in the region depends on understanding the market’s characteristics and meeting the diverse needs of consumers.

Latin America faces challenges in terms of access to investment, capital, and infrastructure, hindering the growth of the financial services sector, both traditional and innovative. Additionally, some consumers in the region are hesitant to use digital services due to concerns about protocols and security systems. Nonetheless, businesses that offer accessible and attractive value propositions have the potential to succeed in the region.

In conclusion, the Fintech sector in Guatemala is experiencing growth and working towards reaching a medium level of development compared to more advanced countries. The industry is venturing into various verticals, such as mobile wallets, remittances, digital credits, and payment gateways. The regulatory framework is evolving, and collaboration between the Fintech industry and regulatory entities is necessary to create effective laws. Challenges remain, but there are significant opportunities for Fintech companies to expand and provide accessible financial services to the unbanked population in Guatemala.