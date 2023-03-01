Home Business The Mef ready to shed its skin: a new department to manage the subsidiaries
Business

The Mef ready to shed its skin: a new department to manage the subsidiaries

by admin
The Mef ready to shed its skin: a new department to manage the subsidiaries

In addition to the Treasury, the Department of Economics was born

An economics department that will go alongside that of the Treasury which will oversee three directions: financial interventions in the economy, corporate shareholdings and protection of strategic assets, valorisation of public assets. In the new scheme prepared by the Mef, therefore, the most topical issue, that of compiling lists for the renewal of the boards of directors of public subsidiaries, will fall under the responsibility of the new structure.

Considering that the advice of Enel, Eni, Poste and Leonardo will soon have to be renewed it goes without saying that the new department will have enormous powers. Also because to these – as highlighted by Il Messaggero – we must add the processes concerning the corporateisation, privatization and disposal of the subsidiaries as well as the exercise of golden power. Just as all the activity concerning the sale of public assets and the possible establishment of real estate funds will be very important.

Looking for a new general manager

Not only. While the Treasury Department will remain responsible for public debt, European financial relations, regulation and supervision of the financial system, the Economy will also deal with coinage, policies to prevent counterfeiting of the euro and fraud on means of payment, supervision of productions
of the Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato Spa, relations with the Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato as well as the supervision of banking foundations.

Obviously the new department provides for the appointment of a new general manager. Therefore, in addition to the new Riccardo Barbieri Hermitte, the manager who replaced Alessandro Rivera at the Treasury in January, a new figure should be added to the Economy.

See also  Nike's "lightning barb" was fired to 30,000 yuan / pair of "fried shoes style" reignited? _Finance_China Net

Also because it is true that the scheme exists, it is not certain that the operation will go through. The go-ahead from the Council of Ministers, the Council of State and the Court of Auditors are needed. But above all, the choice of the new head of department will be fundamental. With the figure of the new president of Ita, Antonino Turicchi, former general manager of Cdp, in pole position.

The article The Mef ready to shed its skin: a new department to manage the subsidiaries comes from Verità e Affari.

You may also like

“Elly I’m busy, I have to go to...

Bonaccini: RAI cut? I don’t know anything, ask...

Cimolai, the steel giant sunk by a mountain...

Ukraine, Lukashenko meets Xi: “We support China’s peace...

Covid, Bergamo investigation: Conte, Speranza, Fontana, Gallera and…

Moody’s on Italian banks: “Non-performing loans will increase”

Germany: inflation above expectations at +8.7% y/y. The...

Valtecne, +24% on the first day at Piazza...

Migrant massacre, Elly Schlein on the attack: “Piantedosi...

Migrants, Molteni (Lega): “It is essential to restore...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy