In addition to the Treasury, the Department of Economics was born

An economics department that will go alongside that of the Treasury which will oversee three directions: financial interventions in the economy, corporate shareholdings and protection of strategic assets, valorisation of public assets. In the new scheme prepared by the Mef, therefore, the most topical issue, that of compiling lists for the renewal of the boards of directors of public subsidiaries, will fall under the responsibility of the new structure.

Considering that the advice of Enel, Eni, Poste and Leonardo will soon have to be renewed it goes without saying that the new department will have enormous powers. Also because to these – as highlighted by Il Messaggero – we must add the processes concerning the corporateisation, privatization and disposal of the subsidiaries as well as the exercise of golden power. Just as all the activity concerning the sale of public assets and the possible establishment of real estate funds will be very important.

Looking for a new general manager

Not only. While the Treasury Department will remain responsible for public debt, European financial relations, regulation and supervision of the financial system, the Economy will also deal with coinage, policies to prevent counterfeiting of the euro and fraud on means of payment, supervision of productions

of the Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato Spa, relations with the Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato as well as the supervision of banking foundations.

Obviously the new department provides for the appointment of a new general manager. Therefore, in addition to the new Riccardo Barbieri Hermitte, the manager who replaced Alessandro Rivera at the Treasury in January, a new figure should be added to the Economy.

Also because it is true that the scheme exists, it is not certain that the operation will go through. The go-ahead from the Council of Ministers, the Council of State and the Court of Auditors are needed. But above all, the choice of the new head of department will be fundamental. With the figure of the new president of Ita, Antonino Turicchi, former general manager of Cdp, in pole position.