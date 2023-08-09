The Mega Millions Jackpot Continues to Grow, Reaching $1.58 Billion

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to soar, reaching an astounding $1.58 billion dollars ($783.3 million cash value) for the August 8 draw. This makes it the second largest prize in the history of the lottery.

To claim the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers. In the event that multiple players achieve this feat, the prize is shared among the winners. It’s important to note that even if players don’t match all six numbers, they can still win money by matching fewer numbers.

In addition to the jackpot, Mega Millions offers eight other ways to win. Here is a breakdown of the prizes for each number combination:

– 5 Numbers + Mega Ball: Jackpot

– 5 Numbers: $1 Million

– 4 Numbers + Mega Ball: $10,000

– 4 Numbers: $500

– 3 Numbers + Mega Ball: $200

– 3 Numbers: $10

– 2 Numbers + Mega Ball: $10

– 1 Number + Mega Ball: $4

– Mega Ball: $2

The odds of winning any of these prizes are slim, with the chance of hitting the jackpot standing at 1 in 302,575,350. Here is a breakdown of the odds for each prize tier:

– 5 Numbers + Mega Ball: 1 in 302,575,350

– 5 Numbers: 1 in 12,607,306

– 4 Numbers + Mega Ball: 1 in 500,000

– 4 Numbers: 1 in 38,792

– 3 Numbers + Mega Ball: 1 in 14,547

– 3 Numbers: 1 in 606

– 2 Numbers + Mega Ball: 1 in 693

– 1 Number + Mega Ball: 1 in 89

– Mega Ball: 1 in 37

Winners have the option to receive their prize money either through annuities or a single cash payment. The annuity option includes one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, with each subsequent payment being 5% higher than the previous one. Taxes are paid each year when a new payment is received. On the other hand, the single cash payment option is a lump sum payment, with taxes only being paid once.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states across the United States, excluding Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah. It is also playable in the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 pm ET, and tickets cost $2 each.

As the Mega Millions jackpot skyrockets, players eagerly await the drawing to see if they will become the lucky winner of this extraordinary prize.

