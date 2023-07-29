The Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $940 Million, Making It the Fifth Largest Prize in History

Title: Mega Millions Jackpot Surges to $940 Million, Becoming the Fifth Largest Prize in Lottery History

Subtitle: Learn How to Play and Participate in the Upcoming Mega Millions Draw

Date: July 29, 2022

The Mega Millions jackpot has been steadily increasing and has now reached an impressive $940 million. This extraordinary amount makes it the fifth largest prize in the history of the Mega Millions lottery.

To play Mega Millions, participants must select six numbers. Five numbers, known as the white balls, are chosen from a range of 1 to 70, while one number, called the golden Mega Ball, is selected from 1 to 25. Winning the jackpot requires matching all six numbers. If multiple players match all the numbers, the prize is shared among them.

The Mega Millions game is available in 45 states across the United States, in addition to the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands. However, it is not offered in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, or Utah. The cost of a Mega Millions ticket is $2.

Drawings for Mega Millions are held twice a week, every Tuesday and Friday at 8:00 pm PT/ 10:00 pm CT/ 11:00 pm ET. It is essential to note that the drawing schedule can be subject to changes or updates.

In case you missed it, the latest drawing took place on July 28, but the jackpot was not won. As a result, the upcoming drawing scheduled for Tuesday, August 1, will feature a staggering $940 million prize, with a cash value of $472.5 million. The winning numbers for the July 28 draw were 5-10-28-52-63, with the golden Mega Ball being 18. To check the results, you can visit the Mega Millions web portal or watch the draw on the lottery’s YouTube channel.

Once a lucky player wins the jackpot, they have two options for receiving their prize. The winner can choose to receive the money in annual payments spread over 29 years, or they can opt for a single lump sum payment. The estimated value of the annualized prize is $940 million, which includes an immediate payment followed by 29 annual installments that increase by 5% each year. Alternatively, the winner can select a one-time payment estimation of $472.5 million. However, it is important to note that the winner must pay taxes on the prize.

While winning the jackpot is undoubtedly the most significant reward in Mega Millions, there are also various other combinations that offer monetary prizes. These include matching specific numbers along with the Mega Ball. The prize amounts range from $1,000,000 for 5 Numbers + Mega Ball, down to $2 for simply matching the Mega Ball.

For those eager to try their luck, the upcoming Mega Millions drawings will take place on Tuesday, August 1, Friday, August 4, Tuesday, August 8, Friday, August 11, and Tuesday, August 15.

Participating in the Mega Millions lottery is an exciting opportunity to potentially win a life-changing amount of money. With the jackpot currently at $940 million, the anticipation is growing among players across the country. Will you be the next lucky winner?

