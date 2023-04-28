The Meloni majority implodes in the Chamber: the budget variance skips

Def, the majority goes under

The centre-right majority imploded in the Chamber. The budget variance linked to the Def was not approved by just 6 votes. There were 25 majority deputies who did not participate in the vote. The group with the most absentees was that of the Lega (11), followed by Forza Italia (9) and five from FdI. An absolute majority of 201 votes is required for approval. On the other hand, there were 195 votes in favour, with 105 abstentions (including the deputies of the Democratic Party and the M5s) and 19 against.

The work of the Assembly on the Def was suspended and the hunt for absentees began immediately. In the corridors of the Palace one wonders where the 25 who were missing were. Have they gone for a walk because they are slackers and irresponsible or is it a sign that the Meloni majority is not holding up and divisions prevail? “No political problem”, said Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti. Meanwhile, it’s a big mess. “It will be necessary to hold a new Council of Ministers to vary the gap”, says the Deputy Minister of Economy, Maurizio Leo,

There are many questions but it remains a nice omelette. Nor can the opposition be entirely blamed given that the Democratic Party abstained. Perhaps it is also a signal to Meloni, today in London to meet Prime Minister Sunak. To put a patch on it, the Council of Ministers was immediately convened. On the table, again, the change in the budget variance.

Meloni: “On the Def, everyone is responsible”

“A bad impression was made on the Def, however it was an” excess of security “, ” I think everyone should be held accountable “, said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in an informal conversation with journalists at her hotel in London. “Everyone has their own responsibility. I believe that a further evaluation must be made, and attention should be focused on the parliamentarians on mission, on those who have a double role”.

Cdm, approved new report with confirmed balances

The Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti, approved a new Report to Parliament pursuant to art. 6 of the law of 24 December 2012, n. 243. This is reported by sources in Palazzo Chigi. The public finance balances already reported in the 2023 Economic and Financial Document remain confirmed, while the new Report underlines the aims of supporting work and families object of the interventions scheduled for the Council of Ministers already set for 1 May.

Def: Braga (Pd), bankruptcy certification and majority divisions

What happened in the Chamber goes “beyond imagination: one of the most important political acts, indeed the most important economic act, which fails miserably”. Thus the leader of the Democratic Party in the Chamber Chiara Braga. The majority demonstrates “total lack of responsibility which adds up to the disorder on the Pnrr, the majority proves unable to approve the fundamental economic act. This means that it will have to return to the Council of Ministers. It is the certification of divisions and bankruptcy of the majority of this government,” he added.

Def: M5S, epochal failure of the ‘ready’ government

“The rejection of the majority resolution on the Def represents an epochal failure of which no similar precedents can be remembered in Republican history. What happened in the Chamber certifies all the approximation and sloppiness of the “ready” government. Or perhaps there is in the majority it was a definitive awareness of the evanescence of the Document presented by Meloni and Giorgetti”. Thus in a joint note the M5s parliamentarians of the Budget and Finance commissions of the Chamber and the Senate. “Giorgetti – they add – declared that many deputies “did not realize”: if this were the case, we have a definitive picture of the inadequacy of the current majority”.

–

Subscribe to the newsletter

