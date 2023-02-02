The memory has fallen below the price of cabbage! Price hikes can’t be seen, SK Hynix’s quarterly loss hit a record, Samsung’s profit plummeted 96.9%

The price of memory chips has plummeted in a “free fall”, the boss Samsung is crying, and the second SK Hynix is ​​crying.

Hynix, the world‘s second largest memory chip giant, posted its biggest quarterly loss ever, as memory chip prices plummeted by more than 50% from last year’s peak.

On January 31, Hynix released its financial report for fiscal year 2022 and the fourth quarter (as of December 31, 2022). The report shows,The company’s operating performance in the fourth quarter of last year turned from profit to loss, with a 38% drop in revenue resulting in a loss of 1.7 trillion won (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars), far exceeding the 1.1 trillion won loss expected by analysts.

It was also the company’s first quarterly operating loss since the third quarter of 2012.

Fiscal Year 2022,Hynix’s total revenue was 44.6481 trillion won (a year-on-year increase of 4%), its operating profit was 7.0066 trillion won (a year-on-year decrease of 4%), and its net profit was 2.4389 trillion won (a year-on-year decrease of 75%).

Affected by this, Hynix will reduce its capital expenditure by 50% this year (19 trillion won last year) and cut production, waiting for the industry to recover in the second half of the year.

Earlier, Samsung’s financial report for the fourth quarter of 2022 released by Samsung showed that the comprehensive revenue of Samsung’s semiconductor business in the fourth quarter was 20.07 trillion won, a year-on-year decrease of 24%; operating profit was 0.27 trillion won compared with 8.83 trillion won in the same period last year. Plummeted 96.9%.

According to TrendForce research, due to weak consumer demand and continued inventory pressure, in order to avoid further price drops for memory products,Many suppliers, such as Micron, have begun to actively reduce production, and it is estimated that the decline in memory prices in the first quarter of 2023 can be reduced to 13~18%.

in,The decline of PC and server memory is still about 20%, and the decline of mobile phone memory is expected to be narrowed to 10-15% under the current situation where the profit margin is the most compressed.

But overall, the end of the down cycle is still not seen.For users who plan to install machines, it is still a good opportunity in the near future, and it is difficult to see a price increase momentum in the short term.