On the evening of February 21, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV was officially launched, and it launched a total of 3 models.The price range is 910,500 to 1,100,500 yuan。

The car is based on the EVA pure electric platform and is the first SUV model on this platform. It is positioned as a large pure electric SUV and will be produced in China in the future. At the same time, the Maybach EQS SUV with a higher positioning will be held in 2023 Shanghai in April. World premiere at the auto show.

EQS SUV continues the same family design concept as EQS sedan.The head adopts a large-size closed front grille design named “Dark Night Starlight”, and the whole series is equipped with luminous starlight as standardThe center of the front of the car is also equipped with a huge Mercedes-Benz LOGO, the headlights on both sides are integrated with the front grille, and are connected by a penetrating LED daytime running light called “Ring of Time and Space”.

ThatThe length, width and height are 5125/1959/1718mm, and the wheelbase remains the same as the EQS sedan, which is 3210mm.The new EQS bow-shaped body design is transplanted, and its drag coefficient is only 0.26Cd. Thanks to the electric platform, the wheels can be arranged as far as possible to the four corners, ensuring the space in the car.

The interior part is extremely luxurious and technological,Equipped with a 1.41-meter MBUX ultra-connected screenThe screen is made of irregular curved glass, which integrates three screens: the main driving instrument, the large central control screen, and the co-pilot entertainment screen, which can bring a stronger sense of immersion.

Not only is the visual effect stunning, but the system of the EQS SUV will also be equipped with an 8-core CPU and 24GB of memory, which contains Nvidia’s Xavier AI chip, which can learn the driver’s car habits and actively provide prompts for seat heating, air conditioning and other functions Push to make the car smarter and simpler.

The configuration maintains the consistent style of Mercedes-Benz, with a large area of ​​leather material, multi-color ambient light, rear entertainment system, etc., and it is also equipped with a surround sound system with the sound of Berlin, and has a fresh air with HEPA filter element. shield.

At the same time, the enhanced version of L2-level driving assistance components is equipped as standard globally, including functions such as adaptive cruise following, lane keeping, merging assistance, etc., and the PRE-SAFE preventive safety system is also equipped as standard, which can automatically adjust the seat when a collision is about to occur. Seat posture, fasten the seat belt.

In addition, the new EQS SUVAIRMATIC air suspension system is also standardwith the adaptive damping system, the damping characteristics of each wheel can be adjusted independently, so that the vehicle can adapt to various road conditions.

It is worth mentioning that the car provides two different seat layouts: two rows of five seats and three rows of seven seats. Equipped with EASY-ENTRY to facilitate access to the system.

In terms of power, the new car will provide two optional power systems, 450+ and 450 4MATIC, of ​​which 450+ is rear-mounted single-motor rear-wheel drive, with a maximum power of 265 kW (360 horsepower) and a peak torque of 568 Nm; 450 4MATIC adopts dual Motor four-wheel drive, maximum power 265 kW (360 hp), maximum torque 800 Nm.

Both power systems use a ternary lithium battery pack with a capacity of 111.8kWh.The maximum cruising range under CLTC conditions is 742 kilometers;Support DC fast charging, which can charge from 10% to 80% in 37 minutes.