The Mexican Peso Continues to Strengthen Against the US Dollar, Closing Another Week with a 0.17% Decrease

Title: Mexican Currency Strengthens Against US Dollar, Closes Another Week on Positive Note

Subtitle: Mexican Peso remains within 16 units, poised for new lows this year

Mexico City, July 30, 2023 – The price of the dollar in Mexico continues to show a steady decline, with Sunday’s exchange rate recorded at 16.68 units. This represents a slight decrease of 0.17% compared to the previous day’s price, signaling the Mexican currency’s ongoing strength against the US dollar. The favorable performance throughout the week has raised hopes for further lows in the coming months.

Regulated by the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) and the National Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the weekend exchange rate stands at 16.64 units to the dollar. This denotes a remarkable appreciation of the Mexican peso, reaching an increase of 11.95 cents compared to the previous bank record.

Eldolar.info, a specialized website tracking the US currency, reports that the greenback has sustained losses, losing 2.63% in the month and the quarter. Astoundingly, the dollar has depreciated by a significant -13.98% so far this year.

For Sunday, July 30, 2023, the following are the purchase and sale prices of the dollar in Mexico’s major banks:

– Affirm: Buying at $15.80 pesos and selling at $17.20 pesos

– Banorte: Buying at $15.60 pesos and selling at $17.00 pesos

– BBVA Bancomer: Buying at $16.06 pesos and selling at $16.96 pesos

– Citibanamex: Buying at $16.19 pesos and selling at $17.07 pesos

– Inbursa: Buying at $16.50 pesos and selling at $17.80 pesos

– Scotiabank: Buying at $15.80 pesos and selling at $17.35 pesos

Please note that the buying and selling price of the dollar may vary depending on the chosen financial institution. We encourage readers to explore further options and examine the value of the dollar in other banking institutions.

Stay updated with all the latest news in our Economy section.

Please note that the exchange rate is subject to change, and readers are advised to check for updated rates before making any financial decisions.

